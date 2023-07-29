Any referee or game official of any kind could watch the video from last Sunday in a suburban Indianapolis gym and think about whether to step back on a court again.
Any player, parent or coach of a team that had been inside that gym and saw the melee in person would think about participating in any grassroots summer programs again.
Anybody who loosely follows summer basketball, AAU basketball, would wonder how some teams could chase a referee down where she ended up on the ground, getting hit, and how those teams could be sanctioned to play in whatever leagues they are in.
Unforgettably terrifying.
Bobby Ewing coaches the Dynasty Sports Performance Heat based out of Owensboro that was in a girls’ travel event near Indianapolis last Sunday, and was the opponent of a Cincinnati team that was involved in what was called an altercation with referees after the game. Ewing has been an assistant girls’ coach at Apollo High School, and he said the whole thing was terrifying for him and his Dynasty Sports Performance team.
Ewing has seen referees be in tense situations with coaches and teams, but this was something else that was dangerous and disgusting for anybody who is an actual competitor.
“I haven’t seen anything like referees getting attacked,” Ewing said. “It was pretty scary.”
The DSP Heat were up big over the Cincinnati team, and that team was getting more physical the more it fell behind, according to Ewing. The suggestion was made to stop the game, and a referee reportedly called the game.
There was no handshake line, since Ewing wanted to get his team off the court because verbal threats from the other team’s player had increased as the scoring margin increased.
“I shook the coach’s hand and said we weren’t doing team handshakes, they were ready to fight our kids,” Ewing said. Ewing moved his players off the court and into a corner area when the melee broke out.
Owensboro players were shaken up seeing the Cincinnati Indians Elite chase a female referee, which videotape taken at the game and shared showed getting knocked to the ground and hit.
It took several minutes for another referee and parents with DSP Heat to get the female referee away from the skirmish.
“After all that we had to go play the championship game about 10 minutes later,” Ewing said. “In the huddle before the game I asked them if they were ready, and some of them said ‘coach, we are not ready.’
“It bothered them,” Ewing said. “And that’s when it hit me. Like, man, this isn’t good. They’re scarred for life. Every time they walk into the gym, they’re going to think about this.”
Girls on the team included Kennedy Lane, Abby Sapp, Kylie Carby, Cariann Williams, Reagon Henning, Kenadi Level, Jaida Allen, and Aubrey Randolph.
“This has gotten on the news up there, people need to see this stuff,” Ewing said. “We have to protect these referees.”
Ewing thought his players and the parents with the DSP Heat handled the situation the best they could.
“How our girls handled it was awesome,” Ewing said. “I was proud of our kids handled it, and how the parents handled it too.”
There will be second thoughts, certainly, from people who were there, or who saw the videos, about how things have gotten this bad, this dangerous, for referees and officials to put themselves at risk.
Unforgettably terrifying.
