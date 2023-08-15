OWESPTS-08-15-23 LEARY REED FEATURE

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary passes during a Wildcats practice on Aug. 2 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

Although Kentucky’s Devin Leary and Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed are set enter the 2023 season under different circumstances, the two are expected to stand out as a pair of college football’s top quarterbacks this fall.

Leary, a 6-foot-1, 217-pound graduate transfer from N.C. State, arrived in Lexington in January and entered the offseason as the presumed starter for the Wildcats — a job that he’s maintained since spring camp. Coming off a season-ending pectoral injury last year, Leary’s status and efficiency have been questioned, but UK coaches have been pleased with what they’ve seen.

