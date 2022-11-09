Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team returns a lot of experience, scoring, minutes and defensive ability for this season.
KWC has eight returning players from a team that finished 19-10.
“We’re going to rely on returners quite heavily,” said Nicole Nieman, a co-head coach along with husband Caleb. “With our eight they know our style, we’re going to rely heavily on their strengths and what they do individually. Six of eight returnees have been with us for at least three years.”
KWC starts its season Friday in a tournament at Southwest Baptist at Bolivar, Mo., against No. 10 Drury at 4:30 p.m. CT. KWC will face host Southwest Baptist on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“Drury is in our region, and I think they stayed in the (DII) top 10 most of the season,” Caleb Nieman said. “Southwest Baptist is in region as well. Playing Drury on Friday and Southwest Baptist on Saturday, having our legs with us on Saturday will be a challenge.”
KWC was a team that liked to use a lot of players and run the floor last season. Having depth again could help offset two games in two days to open this season.
The Panthers will not have a home game until Dec. 8 against Ursuline at the Sportscenter at 5:30 p.m. KWC will play five more games on the road after this weekend before its first home matchup.
“We had probably eight or nine in double digits for minutes per game last year,” Nicole Nieman said. “The pace at which we play is for a lot of possessions. Our players need to be able to play hard for four minutes, get a break than go back out and play again.”
Senior Tahlia Walton is the returning leading scorer from last season, when she averaged 14.4 points a game, shot 55.6% from the field and 79% from the free throw line with a team-high 118 attempts.
Walton started seven games and averaged 21.3 minutes a game.
Fifth-year guard Cali Nolot started 29 games and averaged 12.3 points a game and made 51 steals.
Jordyn Barga is a 5-11 senior forward who grabbed 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 points a game.
Shiya Hoosier is a junior point guard who had a team-high 61 assists and 59 steals.
KWC played closed scrimmages against Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky University, and the Panthers played an exhibition game at No. 10 Indiana last Friday night. IU won the exhibition 86-43.
“We’ve already played three DI games already,” Caleb Nieman said. “I don’t think I would’ve done that with a young team, but with an experienced team it’s a good thing to do. In all three throughout the game we didn’t back down and we learned as the game went on. We also got film on those three games.”
It was good for KWC to get a true exhibition game in an arena like IU.
“Indiana is a really good team, and throughout it our players were really composed on the floor, they handled their emotions well,” Caleb Nieman said.
