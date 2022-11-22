Having completed 60% of their postseason goal to win five games and capture the program’s first KHSAA state championship in 37 years, Owensboro High School is, thus far, taking no prisoners in the Class 5-A playoffs.

The Red Devils (11-2), who will challenge new postseason rival Frederick Douglass (13-0) on Friday in the state semifnals at Lexington, have outscored their first three playoff foes — Christian County, Greenwood and Louisville Fairdale by a combined score of 117-36.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.