Having completed 60% of their postseason goal to win five games and capture the program’s first KHSAA state championship in 37 years, Owensboro High School is, thus far, taking no prisoners in the Class 5-A playoffs.
The Red Devils (11-2), who will challenge new postseason rival Frederick Douglass (13-0) on Friday in the state semifnals at Lexington, have outscored their first three playoff foes — Christian County, Greenwood and Louisville Fairdale by a combined score of 117-36.
“Experience is everything in the postseason, and we have a group of seniors and others on this team with a ton of high-level postseason experience,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “They understand what’s expected in big games and they understand what it takes to be successful against quality football teams.
“I absolutely loved our mindset right now — we know what’s at stake and we have a bunch of guys who are committed to getting the job done.”
OHS blanked visiting Fairdale in dominating fashion, 36-0, last Friday at Rash Stadium. In that clock-running blowout, the Red Devils rolled up 417 yards of total offense, while limiting the overmatched Bulldogs to a mere 126.
There were stars aplenty for Owensboro, including defensive standout Jeremiah Goodwin, who, when placed at running back, gained 132 yards on only eight carries and scored two touchdowns. Star ball-carrier Kenyata Carbon added 104 yards on 16 carries with two scores.
“We love having the ball in Jeremiah’s hands, but he missed four games with a knee injury and we wanted him to be healthy before we put him (in the backfield),” Fallin noted. “That being said, what he did on Friday night was no surprise to us. He’s a tremendous talent, and we’ve known all along that he was capable of doing that.
“He and Kenyata would both say that they benefitted from some excellent blocking up front, too — that combination of Kenyata and Jeremiah helps us, because we want our best players with the football in their hands. They’re tough and physical backs, and they both love to block, as well.”
Through the air, quarterback Kasey Boone completed 11-of-19 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown to Ethan Pendletpn, who made three receptions for 66 yards.
Defensive stars included linebackers Xander Early (11 tackles) and Dereon Crowe (10 tackles), along with backs Javion Robonson (interception) and Deion Winstead (interception).
Fallin believes his team’s close encounter with upstart Greenwood in the second round (OHS won 27-21) helped set the tone versus Fairdale.
“Greenwood is a quality football team, but I think we probably all underestimed them a little bit,” Fallin said. “I definitely think that served as a wake-up call for us. We needed a game like that to help us realize that we can’t afford to look ahead — it turned out to serve us well.”
The Red Devils have won nine games in succession since falling 21-17 to rival Owensboro Catholic on Sept. 9. The current OHS senior class has won 47 of 54 games since 2019.
