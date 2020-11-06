HARTFORD — Franklin-Simpson made some blocking adjustments at halftime on Thursday.
Those moves up front opened up a lot of running space in the second half as F-S scored four touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 44-14 win at Ohio County.
The Eagles finished 1-7.
Franklin-Simpson went to 3-4 and will face Allen County-Scottsville in the Class 4-A playoffs next week.
F-S got touchdown runs of 50 and 42 yards from Omar Harrison, who finished with 158 yards on six carries unofficially.
Luke Richardson hit 5-of-7 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Richardson hit Kyjuan Stutzman for a 69-yard strike for F-S’s first touchdown with 6:30 left in the first half.
Jayden Wells ran 29 yards straight up the middle to put F-S in front 14-0 with 1:51 left before halftime.
Landon Graves scored on a 2-yard run after Richardson hit Branson Andrews for a 59-yard pass play.
Andrews scored F-S’s last touchdown on a 2-yard run.
“We came out and played sloppy and slow,” F-S coach Max Chaney said. “When we finally scored one or two we figured out what we needed to do, we changed some blocking schemes up front and we were fine.”
There was a lot more running space for F-S in the second half.
“A couple of those running plays we didn’t have lots of room on in the first half,” Chaney said.
F-S finished with 271 rushing yards and 144 more yards through the air for 415 yards in total offense.
Ohio County went with Q’Daryius Jennings at quarterback because Devin Gott was out with a concussion.
Jennings had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The senior had 94 yards on 17 carries. Ohio County finished with 160 rushing yards and another 67 through the air.
“We threw him in at the last second,” Ohio County coach Josh Monin said. “Q is an athlete, if you put the ball in his hands he does something with it.”
Ohio County got a 46-yard touchdown run in the final minute from Lennox Hunt.
Monin’s first year as a head coach was an experience.
“It’s been nuts,” Monin said. “Not having much practice beforehand, kind of being thrown into the season. It’s been a crazy year. It was 2020.”
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON0-14-30-0 — 44
OHIO COUNTY0-0-8-6 — 14
F-Stutzman 69 pass from Richardson (pass failed)
F-Wells 29 run (Wells run)
F-Harrison 50 run (run failed)
O-Jennings 3 run (Jennings run)
F-Harrison 42 run (Rigsby pass from Richardson)
F-Graves 2 run (Rigsby pass from Richardson)
F-Andrews 2 run (Harrison run)
O-Hunt 46 run (run failed)
