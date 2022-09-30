It is approaching break time for high schools in Kentucky. Fall break, that is.

It is also a natural break time for high school football teams, if they were able to manage their schedules to accommodate a bye week during the fall break window. For Owensboro High School fall break goes from Oct. 10-14, and OHS football played its last game for two weeks on Thursday night at Muhlenberg County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.