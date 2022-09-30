It is approaching break time for high schools in Kentucky. Fall break, that is.
It is also a natural break time for high school football teams, if they were able to manage their schedules to accommodate a bye week during the fall break window. For Owensboro High School fall break goes from Oct. 10-14, and OHS football played its last game for two weeks on Thursday night at Muhlenberg County.
OHS is on the front end of its Class 5-A, District 1 schedule, and traditionally the Red Devils have rolled through their district games. OHS is 22-0 in 5-A district games since 2017, including three wins this season, which has helped the Devils post a 5-2 record.
Graves County has been good enough to pose a challenge during the last two seasons, and it is 3-3 this year. Graves County beat OHS in 2017, but the Red Devils have won seven straight matchups since then. OHS had a tough matchup beating Graves last year, winning 35-28 on the road in Mayfield. In the 5-A playoffs second round last year, OHS made the necessary adjustments to roll to a 43-0 win at Rash Stadium.
After OHS dropped Ohio County 58-7 last Friday, coach Jay Fallin thought it would be a good time for the Red Devils to have a break in games after playing Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
OHS returns to action Oct. 14 against Graves County at Rash Stadium.
“We need to bring the same approach to preparation, then we’ve got an open week and that’s good,” Fallin said of OHS having needed to work in practice this week. “We’ve got some guys who are banged up that we think are week to week.
“We’ve gotten some really good news on Jeremiah (Goodwin), he’s week to week at this point. That’s really good. We’ve got some other guys like that who’ve got bumps and bruises.”
Goodwin suffered a knee injury and apparently has healed faster than originally anticipated. He is one of the best overall talents and playmakers for the Red Devils.
Daviess County is 4-2 and has a key Class 6-A, District 1 matchup with McCracken County on Friday at Reid Stadium. McCracken is struggling this season at 2-4, but DC has had limited success over the last five years against the school from Paducah. Still, DC will be a solid favorite, and then it has two weeks to prepare for a big district game at Henderson County on Oct. 14.
DC should be able to also heal up injuries and have the chance to completely focus on preparing for the Colonels, one of the top 6-A teams at 4-1 — certainly the top team in 6-A west of I-65.
Owensboro Catholic (3-3) hosts Todd County Central on Friday, then the Aces have what should be a big-time Class 2-A, District 2 game at surging Butler County on Oct. 6. The Aces will have fall break week Oct. 10-14 and their bye on Oct. 14, so their full attention after Butler County will be on McLean County for an Oct. 21 game at Steele Stadium.
Apollo has been searching for a winning formula most of the season, going 1-5, 0-1 in 6-A District 1. Apollo is off this week and is hoping to find a way to be competitive against Henderson County on Oct. 7 at Eagle Stadium. That will be the start of a three-game district stretch for Apollo which will determine if it makes the playoffs.
And if it’s fall break, and football teams are taking a break, then everybody is thinking about where they’ll be in the playoffs.
