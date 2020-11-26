Jay Fallin was worried about getting the chance to coach football at all in 2020.
The Owensboro High School coach was like a lot of people, wondering if there would be sports, in-person school and a lot of other things.
“In June and July, there were times I didn’t feel confident we were going to get to have a season,” Fallin said on a recent afternoon, when he was in the OHS locker room looking at practice plans.
Fallin was thankful to get the chance to coach the Red Devils to a 8-0 regular season, which ended with them having the highest RPI in Class 5-A heading into the KHSAA state football playoffs.
He was selected as the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Coach of the Year.
Navigating this season was trying from several areas, and just getting ready to possibly play games was more challenging than usual.
There’s a lot of preparation involved for teams to get ready for a season, and that was made exponentially more difficult because of the COVID protocols in place, and also the uncertainty of how the preseason would be conducted.
“Our coaches and kids did an outstanding job in the summer, even in normal year, when there isn’t a global pandemic, biggest obstacle is heat, and getting them acclimated to heat while pushing them,” Fallin said. “A lot of sessions were at 6 am, a lot of kids were here at 5:30. We weren’t allowed to use a football, it was all running and conditioning.”
The Red Devils have been equally strong at improving week to week, which is what Fallin and his staff look for.
“We should be able to go back now, look at film from week one and see where we made eight, nine, 10 weeks of improvement,” Fallin said. “To do that takes committed players and coaches.”
Fallin and the staff know the players missed out on some of the off-field things that help build camaraderie on a team.
“Being in the locker room, the pregame meals, film sessions, being together on bus rides,” Fallin said. “A lot of that has been drastically different, if not at all.”
Missing pregame meals on Fridays has been a big loss for a lot of teams.
Fallin has been happy to get through the regular season with this senior class.
“This group of seniors has meant a lot to the program,” Fallin said. “When they were freshmen we were 4-. They weathered a lot of storms; they’ve worked very hard.”
While fully understanding the big picture with COVID, Fallin found a lot of satisfaction with this OHS season.
“I’ve been very grateful to spend more time with them,” Fallin said.
The most important thing over the whole season was getting on the field to play, Fallin said.
“The kids really did a good job of showing up for work,” Fallin said. “They’re really good kids, they’re a fun bunch of kids to be around.
“The people I coach with are good friends. I feel fortunate to come to work every day at a place where it matters, football matters, remembering that, and getting to coach here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.