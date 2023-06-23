For 18 years, the GO Junior Golf Series has provided a chance for youth golfers to compete and get better in a family-friendly but tournament-style atmosphere.
The tour continued Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course, where 112 junior golfers competed. Among them were Ayla and Hawk Roberts, the children of former Daviess County High School state champion and Brescia University All-American golfer Andy Roberts.
"They're having a blast," Roberts said at the driving range on a picture-perfect morning. "This is the second time for both of them. Monday was in the rain and they both had a good time, even though it was pouring down (at Hillcrest Golf Course). Hawk enjoys it a lot and he wants to hit balls all the time and practice. Ayla is starting to play. She's only been playing or three or four months."
Hawk, 4, competes in the 8-and-under, three-hole division, while Ayla, 9, plays in the girls' 9-10, six-hole division. As soon as Hawk's round was over Thursday, the Roberts family was back on the driving range to practice ahead of Ayla's tee time.
Both players enjoy driving the ball the most.
The two, of course, have been around the sport their entire lives. With what the GO Series and tour director Mark Price provide, Roberts noted, it allows them to enjoy golf as a family.
"He does a great job," Roberts said. "The tour's gotten big, there's kids everywhere. It's easy for people on this side of the state. I feel like I have to travel all the time to play, so it's a lot easier to just go down the road. And it's good not just for Owensboro but all the other people in the counties around that can access tournaments and not have to drive all over the place.
"When I was a kid, there's no way a 4- or 5-year-old would ever get the chance to play in a tournament. That was unheard of. So, that's pretty cool. If you get them started early, they may like it, and the sooner you start this game, the better, because it does get hard."
For Price, watching families enjoy their time out on the course together is one of the most gratifying parts of running the GO Series.
"That's one of the biggest kicks I get out of it — parents and grandparents watching their kids and grandkids," he said. "The joy is amazing. Just the look on their face, you can tell how excited they are, how much it means to them."
And, along the way, players typically get better with more experience.
"They have fun, and at this age, we want them to," Price said. "As they get older, we start to tighten up the rules, make it more like competition, which is the way it should be if they want to play for their high school team. It's something I've always gotten a tremendous amount of satisfaction out of.
"This is 18 years for us doing this, and I've seen kids start out in the 8-and-under division and then play all the way through high school. Not only do they progress, but some of these kids found out they're really good at golf. They get college scholarships out of it, they move on to bigger and better things."
As for now, though, the Roberts family is simply having fun.
"I'm always trying to get them to watch golf on TV and Tiger and people like that, and they've seen me play a lot," Andy Roberts said. "I'm glad that they want to play. And if they decide they don't want to play anymore, that's fine too.
"As long as they're having fun with it, it's a good time."
