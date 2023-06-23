For 18 years, the GO Junior Golf Series has provided a chance for youth golfers to compete and get better in a family-friendly but tournament-style atmosphere.

The tour continued Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course, where 112 junior golfers competed. Among them were Ayla and Hawk Roberts, the children of former Daviess County High School state champion and Brescia University All-American golfer Andy Roberts.

