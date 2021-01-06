A limited number of spectators will be permitted to Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball games at the Sportscenter starting on Thursday.
Tickets for Thursday vs. Tiffin and Saturday vs. Cedarville will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday at www.owensborotickets.com. Tickets will also be available on game day at the box office at the following times: VIP Access season ticket holders — 90 minutes before tipoff. General public — 60 minutes before tipoff
The capacity is limited to 15% and will allow 750 spectators. A predetermined number of seats will be reserved for the families of student-athletes and coaches as well as students, faculty, and staff of Kentucky Wesleyan. All remaining seats will be sold as general admission tickets. There will be no reserved seats and no season tickets sold this year.
All spectators will be required to wear a mask that covers the face and nose. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the hospitality room will not be offered this season. Additionally, there will not be priority parking available. All fans attending games will be required to enter the main entrance of the Sportscenter.
