There was a time, of course, when George Fant was a 6-foot-5, 250-pound center for the Western Kentucky University basketball team — and a good one at that.
Despite being undersized against virtually every opponent he faced as a collegian, Fant scored 1,621 points during a sterling four-year career, leading the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament under Ray Harper in 2012 and 2013.
At the time, Fant was philosophical about the challenges he faced on the hardwood.
“You find a way,” Fant responded, when asked how to overcome a size disadvantage. “You have to work a little harder, dig a little deeper and find a way. I’ve gotten used to it, and it’s actually become a motivating force for me.”
Fant departed WKU in 2015, but not before joining the Hilltopper football team as a tight end. He didn’t play much, but he felt like maybe he could find a new niche in a new sport.
Nearly five years and 72 pounds of muscle later, Fant is 6-5, 322 and a burgeoning star in the NFL — having recently signed a three-year $30 million dollar deal with the New York Jets after spending four seasons as a free-agent offensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks.
Fant, then, was never drafted — but he made it to the big time anyway.
He recently gave credit to his time at WKU when he took part in a series called ProTops Testimonials, along with several other former Hilltoppers now competing in the NFL.
“WKU was such a great opportunity,” Fant stated. “I had a chance to stay in my hometown so my family could continue to watch me play.
“It was also great because of how competitive WKU was in all sports, so I was able to complete in two different sports and win championships in both.”
Indeed, Fant was a member of that 2015 Western team that won the Conference USA championship under Jeff Brohm.
Previously, Fant was a two-time All-State basketball player at nearby Warren Central High School, where he scored 1,805 points over a brilliant four-year career. He led the Dragons to a pair of 4th Region championships and trips to the KHSAA Sweet 16 under coach Tim Riley, who is now at Owensboro Catholic.
A three-star recruit, Fant signed with Western and got permission to wear No. 44 from his cousin, 1971 consensus All-American Jim McDaniels, whose No. 44 jersey had long been retired to the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena.
Fant did not disappoint, becoming Most Valuable Player of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as a freshman in 2012, when the Hilltoppers won four games in four days to secure the title. The next year, WKU did the same thing, then defeated Mississippi Valley State in a First Four game at Dayton, Ohio — the Toppers’ most recent NCAA Tournament victory.
As a four-year starter, Fant averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.6% from the field.
In his one season of football at WKU, Fant appeared in only two games, making one reception for seven yards.
In March of 2016, however, Fant participated in WKU’s Pro Day along with three Hilltopper teammates — quarterback Brandon Doughty, tight end Tyler Higbee and defensive back Prince Charles Iworah, each of whom wound up being drafted.
But Fant, by now up to 296 pounds, impressed Seahawks co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner with his athletic ability, and Seattle wound up signing him.
In the years since, Fant has become symbolic of what it means to persevere in the pursuit of fulfilling a dream.
“You have to believe in yourself for starters — if you don’t believe in yourself, no one else is going to,” Fant said, during one of his many subsequent trips back to WKU’s Diddle Arena for a Hilltopper basketball game. “You have to make others believe what you already know about yourself, and that starts with a lot of hard work and dedication.
“You have to go out there every single day and play with the heart of a champion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.