The future site of the KHSAA 3rd Region Basketball Tournament remains in limbo.
Two proposals on the matter have been voted on — one favoring keeping the boys’ and girls’ events at the Owensboro Sportscenter; another favoring site rotation within the region — and both failed to garner the 10 votes necessary for passage.
The vote to keep the event at the Sportscenter was 8-7-1; the vote to move the event to regional venues was 7-8-1.
The proposals and information regarding the votes have been sent to KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett for consideration, and he is expected to render a decision on the matter by the end of the month, according to Owensboro High School athletic director Todd Harper.
“We are at a stalemate within the region on this issue, and the information pertaining to it is in the hands of the commissioner,” Harper said. “We’re still waiting to here from him, but I expect it to be within the next couple of weeks or so because the Sportscenter books its events so far in advance.”
Last week, Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Sportscenter, issued a release detailing attendance figures from the recently completed 2020 boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
During the eight-day event, nearly 17,400 fans filed into the Sportscenter.
The Sportscenter has been hosting the tournament since 2012, and the facility has paid out over $1 million to 3rd Region high schools in that span — varying amounts dependent on who hosts, wins and participates in the tournament.
The breakdown of payouts to each school over that period is staggering: Apollo ($69,426.20), Breckinridge County ($72,987.10), Butler County ($57,177.06), Daviess County ($58,735.31), Edmonson County ($73,469.88), Frederick Fraize ($63,447.11), Grayson County ($73,409.84), Hancock County ($68,811.53), McLean County ($61,240.49), Meade County ($78,381.73), Muhlenberg County ($78,276.92), Ohio County ($74,511.34), Owensboro ($82,425.38), Owensboro Catholic ($74,835.13) and Whitesville Trinity ($63,550.88).
“That’s a lot of money, and every school in the region has benefited from it,” Harper said. “In my mind, it’s been an unbelievably successful event all the way around at the Sportscenter, and my hope is that commissioner Tackett reaches a decision that is best for all the schools and fans in the 3rd Region.
“The atmosphere in the Sportscenter is simply the best there is in the region — this can’t be duplicated anywhere else.”
In addition to the facility, Spectra provides event staff and concession services for the tournament that costs the venue a net loss of $15,000-$20,000 each year, according to the Spectra release.
“It is a lot of work on our staff to host this event, and the building loses money on it, but we have enjoyed hosting this tournament over the last nine years and hope that the schools continue to bring the tournament back to the Sportscenter,” said Spectra’s Laura Alexander, general manager of the Sportscenter. “Our goal is to provide a great atmosphere for all of the players and fans of the 3rd Region.”
