It had been a long time since I had looked forward to watching a Football Championship Series game on television, but Saturday night’s Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff game between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas at Montgomery, Alabama, was glorious to behold.
And, I know there are many others across America who share this view.
For the passionate fans among us, seeing an honest-to-goodness NCAA Division I college football game on TV was nourishing to the soul, and it featured a pair of teams coming off outstanding seasons — both having reached the FCS playoffs last fall.
Moreover, the game — thus, college football’s season — started off with a bang, when Austin Peay running back CJ Evans scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard bolt to the end zone that sort of jump-started the whole thing.
Personally, it was a fun matchup for me to watch. I witnessed Central Arkansas upset FBS Western Kentucky in last year’s season opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, and I’ve followed Austin Peay from a distance for years, having grown up watching the Governors compete in the Ohio Valley Conference, which, at the time, included Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Morehead State.
Austin Peay, in fact, is one of the more remarkable turnaround stories in college football in recent seasons. Once the laughing stock of the OVC, the Governors’ program was revitalized in a huge way by Will Healy — now the head coach at Charlotte in Conference USA — and no one is laughing at them anymore. They’ve evolved into one of the best programs in their division.
Having watched Central Arkansas last year, I was familiar with their skill-position personnel, and it didn’t surprise me in the least when the Bears made all the big plays down the stretch to pull out a 24-17 victory in a game that had been a highly competitive see-saw battle the whole way.
Were both teams rusty? Of course. Knowing all the COVID-19 pandemic protocols these teams had to deal with in the postseason, I figured going in that this game would not be masterpiece, but what I appreciated was the enthusiasm, toughness and perseverance exhibited by both programs. They provided America with a thrilling battle that wasn’t decided until the final seconds, and, in this instance, that was plenty sufficient.
Interestingly, each program was allotted 400 tickets for the game, and another 1,200 were sold online. So, only 2,000 fans were in the stands, but they made a ton of noise on both sides, and it was refreshing to hear live reaction to plays being made — a whole lot better than having no fans at all. Besides, anytime you get to hear the Austin Peay crowd chant “Let’s Go Peay!” over the national airwaves, well, everybody’s a winner.
I have a long-standing soft spot for FCS football, and I thought it was neat for them to featured in prime time.
More than anything else, though, Saturday’s Austin Peay-Central Arkansas game gave us a taste of what’s to come. Will the 2020 college football season closely resemble past seasons? No way. It’s just not possible during a global pandemic. It appears that we will have a college football season, however, and in these troubling times of anxiety and uncertainty, it will fill a void for many who enjoy experiencing the competitiveness of the sport.
For now, this is enough.
