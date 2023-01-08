Kentucky Wesleyan College knew it had an advantage inside against Lake Erie in their men’s basketball game Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers certainly got major production from Borja ‘Beezy’ Fernandez and Ben Sisson in their important 74-69 win in overtime in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 500 at the Sportscenter.
Fernandez finished with 27 points, hitting 11-of-15 shots from the floor and pulling down nine rebounds in the G-MAC win. Fernandez is a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Spain.
Ben Sisson had a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots. Sisson is a 6-6 senior.
Fernandez was basically a beast offensively for KWC in the paint.
Fernandez did his best to keep KWC afloat in the second half and overtime of a tight matchup when he scored 18 points. The game was the definition of back and forth with 21 lead changes and 12 ties. It was no surprise that KWC scored 42 points in the paint with the way Fernandez and Sisson played.
“The last couple of games I wasn’t playing well, Coach Cooper believed in me and helped me a lot,” Fernandez said of KWC coach Drew Cooper. “Every game someone steps up and I guess this was my game. My teammates really helped me. It was a great team win. I was feeling like I had a mismatch down there. My teammates were unselfish and saying get the ball inside to Beezy.”
Cooper said the team has thought Fernandez had this kind of performance in him, but he hadn’t shown it a lot in practice.
“We all know he has that in him, for him it’s about doing it every single day,” Cooper said. “We don’t see that out of him in practice, but we know it’s in him, we’ve seen it at certain points during the season. It actually came from our guys, they said we’ve got all the confidence in the world in you, and without that burst we don’t even compete today. Hopefully this will set the stage for a great second half of the year.”
Getting the ball inside against Lake Erie became the focus for KWC after it fell behind 23-10 to start the game.
“We weren’t shooting it great and we were like let’s pound it in there and see if we can score in the post,” Cooper said.
More from this section
Antonio Thomas and Markel Aune each scored 10 points, and Thomas also had four assists.
KWC hit 25-of-58 from the floor for 43.1% although it was 2-of-15 from 3-point range. KWC got fouled, got to the free throw line and made 22-of-30 for 73.3% in the game.
KWC made seven free throws in overtime to seal the win that put it at 7-7, 3-3 in the G-MAC.
“They went 0-of-6 shooting in overtime,” Cooper said of Lake Erie. “That was the game, our guys were defending, rebounding, fighting, it was good to see. Down the stretch of the game we earned stops.
Leon Hughes led Lake Erie with 13 points and four other players scored 10 points. Lake Erie fell to 8-6, 5-3 in the G-MAC.
KWC goes on the road to Findlay (Ohio) on Thursday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
LAKE ERIE (69)
Hughes 13, Manning 10, Plantz 10, Burton 10, Burge 10, Peterson 7, Jones 7, Leibacher 2.
KWC (74)
Fernandez 27, Sisson 12, Thomas 10, Aune 10, Roland 9, Miles 2, Boyd 2, Jones Jr. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.