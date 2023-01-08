Kentucky Wesleyan College knew it had an advantage inside against Lake Erie in their men’s basketball game Saturday at the Sportscenter.

The Panthers certainly got major production from Borja ‘Beezy’ Fernandez and Ben Sisson in their important 74-69 win in overtime in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 500 at the Sportscenter.

