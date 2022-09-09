Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique an upcoming game in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: This has the makings of a good one. Owensboro is coming off a big win over Daviess County and Catholic is trying to bounce back after its loss at Union County. Owensboro's offense seemed to sputter a bit versus DC, so the result of this game may depend on which Red Devil offense shows up. OHS holds huge advantages in line play and overall team speed, and this should be the difference.
The pick: Owensboro 28, Owensboro Catholic 7.
