Christian Academy-Louisville at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: CAL 3-1. Owensboro Catholic 0-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Despite being winless, the young Aces have played considerably better the past two weeks, taking unbeaten Union County to the wire and playing competitively for three quarters against 5-A power Owensboro. Minimizing big plays will be crucial in this one. The Centurions are one of the state’s top programs in 3-A, but are coming off a 37-14 home loss to Lexington Christian. QB Cole Hodge is a dual-threat who must be contained, and wide receiver Easton Messer (17 catches, 251 yards, 4 TDs) is superb.
Owensboro at Breckinridge County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Owensboro 3-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 69-6 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils, beginning the post-Gavin Wimsatt era, had their hands full with winless Owensboro Catholic for three quarters last Friday night before pulling away late. New startng QB Kasey Boone proved highly efficient in his debut as a starter. OHS will continue to rely on their team speed on both sides of the line. The winless Fighting Tigers played better last week, but still lost a 10-point decision at Anderson County. Michael Johnson (2 rushing TDs; 50-yard TD reception) starred in defeat.
Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Maroon Stadium, Madisonville.
Records: Daviess County 3-1. Madisonvillle-North Hopkins 2-2.
Radio: WFMW-FM 107.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Maroons, after opening 0-2, have played significantly better the past two weeks, beating Crittenden County 23-20 before routing border rival Christian County 44-14 last friday night in Hopkinsville. M-NHHS is led by QB Wyatt Coleman and the running back tandem of Lajuan McAdoo and Chris Price. The Panthers are coming off a tough 21-14 overtime win at Floyd Central (Ind.). Star QB Joe Humphreys continues to look for wideout Max Dees, who caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a TD last week.
Apollo at Meade County
Kickoff: 6 p.m. (CT).
Site: Hamilton Field, Brandenburg.
Records: Apollo 2-2. Meade County 1-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 17-14 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: Apollo played well, defensively, in last week’s low-scoring 10-7 conquest of visiting North Hardin, but is still seeking a more consistent and productive offensive attack. Eagles quarterback Christian Combs continues to make quality decisions and Noah Rhinerson ia a quick, elusive running back. Meade County has suffered COVID-related defeats and hasn’t played since defeating Elizabethtown 16-3 on Aug. 27. Kyle Parker is a dual-threat QB who has run for 117 yards and passed for 177 yards in two games for the Green Wave.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-3. Ohio County 0-4.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9; WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last year’s game: Muhlenberg County won 45-7 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Two struggling teams will go at it on Friday night. Muhlenberg County is coming off a 32-point loss at neighboring rival McLean County, and the Mustangs wil take a crack at another neighboring rival in this one. In the setback at McLean, Muhlenberg got highly productive performances from Kanyon Johnson and Brayden Lovan, a pair of breakaway threats who will pose problems for the Eagles. Ohio County, which scored 30 points in its season-opener at McLean County, has been limited to 13 points in its last two outings.
Crittenden County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Crittenden County 1-2. Hancock County 4-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Crittenden County has struggled mightily to run the football, having rushed for only 195 yards on 55 carries through three games. The Rockets will pin their hopes on QB Luke Crider, who has passed for 567 yards and five touchdowns, His favorite target is Preston Morgeson, who has made 15 receptions for 208 yards and three TDs. The unbeaten Hornets are coming off a 37-8 win at Edmonson County. In that one, fullback Logan Willis ran for 172 yards and three scores. Jack Duncan and Aiden Weatherholt had 11 tackles each.
McLean County at Todd County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebel Stadium, Elkton.
Records: McLean County 3-1. Todd County Central 2-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last years game: Did not play (COVID).
The Cougars and Rebels kick off of their respective Class 2-A district slates in Elkton. Todd County Central is coming off a wild 54-52 home loss in overtime to Hopkins County Central. Rebels quarterback Gavyn Nolan passed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Omarion Riddick rushed 17 times for 148 yards and a TD. McLean County rolled over Muhlenberg County 58-26 behind a ferocious run game that amassed 367 yards. Fullback Lucas Mauzy and wide receiver Brady Dame each scored two touchdowns.
