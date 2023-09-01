CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
McCracken County 0-0 1-1
Henderson County 0-0 1-1
Christian County 0-0 0-1
Daviess County 0-0 0-2
Thursday’s game
McCracken County at Crittenden County
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Henderson County at Central Hardin
Hopkinsville at Christian County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Mad.-N. Hopkins 0-0 1-1
Marshall County 0-0 1-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-1
Apollo 0-0 0-2
Graves County 0-0 0-2
Owensboro 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Apollo at Meade County
Edmonson County at Muhlenberg County
McEwen (Tenn.) at Graves County
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central
Marshall County at Murray
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Greenwood 0-0 2-0
South Warren 0-0 2-0
Bowling Green 0-0 1-1
Ohio County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Hancock County at Ohio County
Greenwood at Owensboro Catholic
South Warren at Southwestern
Saturday’s game
Bowling Green vs. Bryan Station (at Lexington Catholic)
CLASS 3-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 2-0
Hopkins County Central 0-0 2-0
McLean County 0-0 2-0
Union County 0-0 2-0
Webster County 0-0 1-1
Trigg County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Hancock County at Ohio County
McLean County at Grayson County
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central
Union County at Caldwell County
Webster County at Todd County Central
Trigg County at Fort Campbell
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-0
Fort Campbell 0-0 1-1
Todd County Central 0-0 1-1
Edmonson County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Greenwood at Owensboro Catholic
Edmonson County at Muhlenberg County
Trigg County at Fort Campbell
Webster County at Todd County Central
