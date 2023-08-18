CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Christian County 0-0 0-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-0
Henderson County 0-0 0-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Warren East
Meade County at Henderson County
Christian County vs. Franklin-Simpson (at Warren East)
Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Apollo 0-0 0-0
Graves County 0-0 0-0
Mad.-N. Hopkins 0-0 0-0
Marshall County 0-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Owensboro at Christian Aca.-Louisville
Caverna at Muhlenberg County
Graves County at Mayfield
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Union County
Marshall County at Bethlehem
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Bowling Green 0-0 0-0
Greenwood 0-0 0-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-0
South Warren 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Ohio County at McLean County
Hopkinsville at Greenwood
Saturday’s games
Lexington Christian vs. Bowling Green (at WKU)
South Warren vs. North Hardin (at Campbellsville)
CLASS 3-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 0-0
Hopkins County Central 0-0 0-0
McLean County 0-0 0-0
Trigg County 0-0 0-0
Union County 0-0 0-0
Webster County 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
John Hardin at Hancock County
Ohio County at McLean County
Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Union County
Crittenden County at Webster County
Saturday’s game
Murray at Trigg County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Edmonson County 0-0 0-0
Fort Campbell 0-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Grayson County at Edmonson County
Fort Campbell at Clarksville (Tenn.) Northwest
Todd County Central at Monroe County
