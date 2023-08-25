CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1 District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Christian County 0-0 0-1
Daviess County 0-0 0-1
McCracken County 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
McCracken County at Apollo
Henderson County at South Warren
Hopkinsville at Christian County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-0
Apollo 0-0 0-1
Graves County 0-0 0-1
Mad.-N. Hopkins 0-0 0-1
Marshall County 0-0 0-1
Owensboro 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Bowling Green at Owensboro
McCracken County at Apollo
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County
Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Marshall County at Grayson County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Greenwood 0-0 1-0
South Warren 0-0 1-0
Bowling Green 0-0 0-1
Ohio County 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Bowling Green at Owensboro
Todd County Central at Ohio County
Greenwood vs. Warren East (at Barren County)
Henderson County at South Warren
CLASS 3-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 1-0
Hopkins County Central 0-0 1-0
McLean County 0-0 1-0
Union County 0-0 1-0
Trigg County 0-0 0-1
Webster County 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Breckinridge County at Hancock County
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell
Crittenden County at Union County
Webster County at Butler County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Fort Campbell 0-0 1-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-0
Edmonson County 0-0 0-1
Todd County Central 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
Metcalfe County at Edmonson County
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell
Todd County Central at Ohio County
