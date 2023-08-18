OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagles Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 42-14 at Apollo.
What’s at stake: Apollo has won four of the last six games against Catholic since 2017 but will be seeking revenge for last season’s defeat at Steel Stadium. The seasoned Aces feature one of western Kentucky’s best quarterbacks in Brady Atwell, who burned Apollo with 235 yards passing and three TDs in 2022. The upset-minded Eagles must play assignment defense and be highly efficient on offense to stay in this one. Eli Masterson is a big-play threat for the hosts.
OWENSBORO AT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
Site: Centurion Stadium, Louisville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Big-time traditions clash as 5-A power Owensboro ventures to Jefferson County to challenge the defending Class 3-A state champion Centurions, who finished a dominant 15-0 in 2022. CAL features a dynamic quarterback in senior Cole Hodge, who last season passed for 2,249 yards and 40 TDs. The Red Devils feature a burgeoning star of their own in junior running back Deion Winstead, who averaged nearly 11 yards per carry last fall in limited duty.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT WARREN EAST
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.
Site: Raider Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Warren East won 49-48 at Daviess County.
What’s at stake: DC opens in the J Allen Builders Bowl with a tester on the road against the Raiders, who went 12-1 last season but barely edged the Panthers in their regular-season finale at Reid Stadium. Warren East is led by stellar junior Dane Parsley, who last season threw for 1,880 yards and 30 touchdowns, with only five interceptions, and rushed for 1,563 yards and 27 scores. New-look Daviess County features a ball-control attack directed by senior QB Russ Crowe.
OHIO COUNTY AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 28-6 at Ohio County.
What’s at stake: This could be a quick game, as both teams will be relying primarily on their ground attacks. McLean, featuring its vaunted hybrid Wing-T, is led by senior quarterback Brodie Cline and senior fullback Elijah Baldwin, who is sure to get plenty of touches. The Cougars went 9-3 a year ago and are looking for more success in their new 3-A district. The Eagles showed improvement last fall under first-year coach Terry Moeller and are hoping to move another step up.
JOHN HARDIN AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Site: GN Excavating Stadium, Hawesville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: It will be a historic night in Hawesville, where the Hornets will make their debut on Schafer-Glover Field’s new artificial playing surface. Dylan Morris will run the show at quarterback, and the Hornets will feature a talented trio of linebackers — Jack Roberts, Ross Powers and Aiden Weatherholt. John Hardin is coming off a 2-9 season. The Bulldogs feature a dandy running back in sophomore Laysen Anderson, who rushed for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.
CAVERNA AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Muhlenberg County, which started 0-7 last fall, won two of its final three games and will be hoping to build on that momentum as the Colonels come calling. The Mustangs will be looking for big plays from running backs Hayes DeArmond, a converted receiver, and Gavin Carruba, who has breakaway speed. Though just 2-8 last fall, Caverna features a pair of standout sophomores in Jaylin Crain (1,041 passing yards, 13 TDs) and Tyson Martin (778 rushing yards, 10 TDs).
