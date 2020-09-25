OHIO COUNTY AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Ohio County 1-1, 1-0 in Class 6-A district. Owensboro 2-0, 0-0.
Radio: WJVS-FM 92.9; WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year: Owensboro won 41-0 in Hartford.
What to watch: Owensboro received a major wake-up call last week, holding off upset-minded Daviess County 42-34 in an instant classic at Rash Stadium — an outcome that wasn’t decided until the final play. The Red Devils turned the ball over four times, but also got big numbers from junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more. Ohio County, meanwhile, was sharp in a 45-7 win over Muhlenberg County. OHS must find a way to contain Q’Daryius Jennings, who rushed for 289 yards and three TDs versus the Mustangs.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 2-0, 0-0 in Class 2-A district. Todd County Central 2-0, 0-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Catholic won 48-24 in Elkton.
What to watch: The Aces are off to a sizzling start, and are coming off a 56-6 demolition of Hopkins County Central last Thursday. The Aces feature quarterback Lincoln Clancy and receiver Braden Mundy, who hooked up for a trio of touchdown passes against the Storm. Catholic’s swarm-to-the-ball defense has also been impressive the first two weeks of the season, surrendering only 19 total points. The Rebels’ offense is potent, however, led by running back Preston Moore, who scored three times in Friday’s 45-14 rout of Caverna.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT MARSHALL COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Carroll Traylor Stadium, Draffenvillle.
Records: Daviess County 1-1, 0-0 in Class 6-A district. Marshall County 0-2, 0-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Daviess County won 51-6 in Owensboro.
What to watch: Daviess County should take care of business and then some as it ventures into deep Western Kentucky. The Panthers had some big performances in last week’s 42-34 loss at Owensboro, with junior quarterback Joe Humphreys completing 20-of-36 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 93 yards and a TD. Sophomore running back Bryson Parm rushed for 137 yards. The once-proud Marshals are a shell of their former glory and have yet to score a single point in two lopsided losses to open 2020.
APOLLO AT MCCRACKEN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Mutangs Stadium, Paducah.
Records: Apollo 1-1, 0-0 in Class 5-A district. McCracken County 2-0, 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: McCracken County won 81-51 in Owensboro (regular season), and 57-0 in Paducah (playoffs).
What to watch: To say that Apollo has had difficulty with the McCracken offense last season is an understatement of gargantuan proportions. The Mustangs scored 138 points in two victories over the Eagles. Apollo, however, takes some momentum into this one, having turned back Meade County 17-14 in last Friday’s home opener. Apollo needs huge nights from quarterback Damian Lovinsky and running back Harold Patterson to have a shot. McCracken has outscored its first two foes — including Mayfield (42-7) in the opener — 99-7.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL AT MCLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Hopkins County Central 0-2. McLean County 2-0, 1-0 in Class 2-A district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: McLean County won 50-20 in Mortons Gap.
What to watch: McLean County’s vaunted option running attack should be in fine form tonight, as the Cougars entertain the winless Storm for their 2020 home opener. Last week, McLean County posted a 42-28 road win over vastly improved Butler County — getting 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns from hard-nosed veteran Andrew Munster. McLean punished the Bears with 372 rushing yards. Hopkins County Central, meanwhile, was pummeled by Owensboro Catholic 56-6 last Thursday at Steele Stadium.
BUTLER COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Butler County 1-1, 0-1 in Class 2-A district. Hancock County 2-0, 0-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year: Hancock County won 37-8 in Morgantown.
What to watch: Hancock County is off to a solid start and is coming off an impressive 28-8 victory over Barren County. In that one, the Hornets were led by versatile Darian Clay, playing quarterback, who rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Hancock’s defense also showed up, limiting the visiting Trojans to only 52 yards rushing. Butler County, however, is improved. In last week’s loss to McLean County, Bears QB Jagger Henderson completed 19-of-31 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY AT GRAYSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: Muhlenberg County 0-2, 0-1 in Class 5-A district. Grayson County, 2-0, 1-0.
Radio: WKYA-FM 100.5.
Last year: Grayson County won 22-14 in Greenville.
What to watch: Muhlenberg County is coming off a 45-7 home loss to Ohio County, and the Mustangs will be looking to pick up the pace on both sides of the line of scrimmage tonight against the unbeaten Cougars. Muhlenberg’s only points a week ago came on a 66-yard kickoff return by Caden Revelette. The Mustangs were limited to 166 yards of total offense. Grayson County is coming off a 27-6 district conquest of Breckinridge County. In that one, Cadan Woodcock rushed for 121 yards and scored three TDs.
