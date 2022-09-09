Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 2-1. Owensboro Catholic 1-2.
Radio: WJVS-FM 92.9; WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 35-7 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: A classic rivalry game beckons featuring two teams moving in different directions. The Red Devils — seeking to wrap up another outright City-County title — have won two games in a row, including last week’s 24-14 conquest of Daviess County. OHS showcases an array of talent on both sides of the ball, including one of the state’s true game-breakers in senior running back Kenyata Carbon. The Aces have lost two games in succession, including last week’s 33-29 setback at Union County, where the Braves rallied late from a 10-point deficit to prevail.
McLean County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium.
Records: McLean County 3-0. Muhlenberg County 0-3.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 58-26 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: McLean County is on an early-season roll, and remained unbeaten following last week’s 22-14 overtime win over visiting Grayson County. In that one, McLean was paced by running back Zach Clayton, who rambled for 93 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Clayton also registered 13 tackles from his linebacker slot, including five tackles for loss. Muhlenberg County is coming off a 36-13 loss at Hopkins County Central. The Mustangs were led by quarterback Kanyon Johnson, who passed for 178 yards snd rushed for another 140 yards.
Edmonson County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Edmonson County 0-3. Hancock County 3-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 37-8 in Brownsville.
What’s at stake: Hancock County is heavily favored to remain undefeated as they entertain the winless Wildcats, who have been outscored to the tune of 116-18 in their first three games of 2022. The Hornets are coming off last week’s 40-17 win over Ohio County. In that one, Hancock County was paced by Austin Volocko, who caught two touchdown passes from Cole Dixon. Volocko also made a key interception on the defensive side. Edmonson County, under first-year head coach Zach Vincent, is trying to rebound from last week’s 48-0 loss at Warren East.
Daviess County at Ryle
Kickoff: 6 p.m. (CT).
Site: Borland Stadium, Union.
Records: Daviess County 2-1. Ryle 2-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Coming off a 10-point loss at Owensboro, the Panthers face another stiff challenge against the homestanding Raiders in northern Kentucky. Ryle has won two in a row since losing its season-opener to Lexington Catholic. In last week’s defensive-minded 13-10 win over Cooper, Ryle QB Logan Verax passed for 232 yards and running back Jayce Hardin rushed for 65 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Decker Renfrow came up big for DC last week, catching a 53-yard TD pass from Jack Ball, and returning an interception 55 yards for another score.
Apollo at North Hardin
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT).
Site: Roy Story Stadium, Radcliff.
Records: Apollo 0-3. North Hardin 1-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 10-7 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: Apollo enters the fourth week of the KHSAA season still looking for its first victory, following last week’s 51-20 home setback to Central Hardin. In that one, Eagles quarterback Christian Combs passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a TD. Versatile slot back Noah Rhinerson added 55 rushing yards, but Apollo was limited to only 71 total yards on the ground. The Trojans, coming off a 33-6 defeat to visiting Louisville Manual, feature a fierce running game led by Kye Boyd, Shaun Boykins and quarterback Jayden Thorpe.
