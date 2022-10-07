Henderson County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 5-1, 1-0 in Class 6-A District: Apollo 1-5, 0-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 21-10 in the regular season at Henderson. Henderson County won 31-26 in the KHSAA Class 6-A first-round playoff game at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: Struggling Apollo can turn its season around with an upset, but the No. 5 Colonels are rolling and will certainly be a tough out — even on the Eagles’ home turf. Henderson County, which features massive and athletic offensive and defensive lines, is keyed by a stellar running attack that includes a trio of highly productive backs — Jordan Wright, Jaheim Williams and Trajdon Davis.
The Colonels are coming off a lopsided 49-7 district conquest of Marshall County, and have lost only to undefeated Class 4-A No. 1 Boyle County (31-17) this season. Idle last week, Apollo pins its hopes on multifaceted senior quarterback Christian Combs, who has completed 100-of-180 passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Eli Masterson has caught 27 passes for 406 yards and three scores. Morgan Eans (81 tackles) leads an inconsistent Apollo defense that has only three tackles for loss and is yet to record a sack.
More from this section
Ohio County at Marion County
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
Site: John Boswell Stadium, Lebanon.
Records: Ohio County 1-5. Marion County 1-5.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Eagles hit the road for a winnable non-district game at Class 4-A Marion County, which is coming off a 14-10 loss to Louisville Valley. The Knights have been outscored 198-70 this season. Ohio County, which last week dropped a 62-14 Class 5-A district decision to visiting Graves County, features a standout running back in senior Matthew Smith. In last week’s loss to Graves County, Ohio County managed only 93 yards of total offense, with Smith being limited to 13 yards on 14 carries. Ohio County quarterback Hayden Phelps was 2-of-4 through the air for 55 yards, completing a 35-yard touchdown pass to RJ Williams.
Ohio County’s defense, which allowed 479 yards of total offense, will be looking for a better overall performance on the road in Lebanon. Jayen Walker came up big on the defensive side last week for Ohio, registering 14 total tackles.
Teammate Noah Phelps returned an interception 43 yards for a TD.
