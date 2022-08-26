Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 1-0. Owensboro Catholic 1-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 56-19 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: Both teams played well in their respective openers featuring new starting quarterbacks. QB Brady Atwell and Tut Carrico lit up the scoreboard in the Aces’ dominating 42-14 conquest of Apollo, while signal-caller Jack Ball, Decker Renfrow and Bryson Parm had huge games in the Panthers’ rout of Meade County. DC ran Catholic off the field in this matchup a year ago, but the Aces have transformed themselves since — winning eight of their last nine games. The team that best takes care of the football should win this high-scoring shootout.
Apollo at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Apollo 0-1. Owensboro 0-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 44-7 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Eagles and Red Devils enter tonight’s fray having something to prove after falling in their respective season openers. OHS scored just one offensive touchdown in a 28-14 loss at defending KHSAA Class 6-A state champion St. Xavier, and Apollo struggled at times on both sides of the line in a loss to City-County rival Owensboro Catholic. The Red Devils appear to have too much firepower in this one, featuring an opportunistic defense led by Zach Clark, who had a 60-yard interception for a TD last week. OHS also has an enormous special teams advantage.
Hancock County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Hancock County 1-0. Muhlenberg County 0-1.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5; WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 28-8 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: The early returns are in, and Hancock County appears to be the real deal in KHSAA Class 2-A this season. A talented, well-seasoned outfit, the Hornets crushed host and arch-rival Breckinrdge County 56-0 last week, getting big games from a variety of sources, including senior quarterback Cole Dixon, who was 7-of-7 through the air for 127 yards and three touchdowns to Austin Volocko. Muhlenberg County, meanwhile, appears to still be in a rebuilding mode after opening the season with a 38-14 loss at Fort Campbell. Paint this one red and gray.
Breckinridge County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Breckinridge County 0-1. McLean County 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: McLean County got off to a fast start behind its formidable hybrid Wing-T last week, posting a solid 28-6 victory at Ohio County. The Cougars rolled up 223 yards rushing, getting touchdowns from Elijah Baldwin, Lucas Mauzy and Ayden Rice. In addition, Zach Clayton was credited with 15 total tackles and Evan Ward picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown. The Fighting Tigers struggled through the air and on the ground in their lopsided loss to visiting rival Hancock County, which limited Breck County to a measly 93 yards of total offense.
Warren East at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Warren East 1-0. Ohio County 0-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Warren East won 41-6 in Bowling Green,
What’s at stake: Ohio County couldn’t get much going in last week’s three-touchdown defeat at the hands of McLean County, and the Eagles face another stiff challenge in this one. Warren East opened its season with a convincing 41-7 rout of visiting White House-Heritage (Tenn.). The Raiders were led by running back Dane Parsley, who zipped for 119 yards on only nine carries and scored four touchdowns. Running mate Quinton Hollis ran for 107 yards. Matt Smith came up big for the Eagles last week, rushing for 134 yards and a TD, but he needs more help.
