Owensboro at Henderson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonel Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Owensboro 7-2. Henderson County 8-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9. WSON-AM 860.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 55-18 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: Western Kentucky bragging rights are on the line as the Red Devils, No. 9 in Class 5-A, invade the turf of their oldest traditional rival, the Colonels, No. 3 in Class 6-A, who are in the midst of a breakout season. Owensboro is coming off a 55-0 wipeout of Grayson County in Leitchfield. In that one, the Devils got 145 yards rushing and four touchdowns combined from Kenyata Carbon and Deion Winstead, and a mammoth defensive game from Jeremiah Goodwin. Henderson County rocked McCracken County 43-7 a week ago. The Colonels are led by QB Trajdon Davis and the running back tandem of Jordan Wright and Jaheim Williams — a trio that has rushed for 1,991 yards and 35 TDs. Turnovers and special teams play will be key in this classic border-county matchup.
Elizabethtown at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Elizabethtown 7-2. Owensboro Catholic 6-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 36-9 in Elizabethtown.
What’s at stake: The invading Panthers will be seeking revenge against the Aces, who posted an impressive 27-point victory on the road a year ago. E-Town, coming off last week’s 50-14 win at LaRue County, is led by running back Trey Durbin, who has rushed for 739 yards and seven touchdowns, and has caught nine passes for 219 yards and five more scores, The Panthers are run-oriented, but nonetheless feature a highly-efficient quarterback in Ryder Gregory, who has completed 31-of-51 passes for 687 yards and 10 TDs, with just one interception. The 2-A third-ranked Aces, who won 40-6 last week against visiting McLean County, are led by sophomore QB Brady Atwell, who has passed for 2,119 yards and 22 TDs, and has rushed for 383 yards and four more scores.
Daviess County at Warren East
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Raider Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Daviess County 6-3. Warren East 9-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 58-14 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: The undefeated Raiders play host to the Panthers in one of the best under-the-rader regular-season finales in the entire commonwealth. Warren East, ranked No. 5 in Class 4-A, is enjoying its best-ever season and is coming off last week’s 36-21 conquest of traditional power Franklin-Simpson — the Raiders’ first victory over the Wildcats since 2012. Warren East ls led by multifaceted quarterback Dane Parsley, who has thrown for 2,314 yards and 23 touchdowns, with only four interceptions, and has rushed for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs. Quinton Hollis (646 yards, 13 TDs) is also a dangerous back. DC. coming off a four-TD win over arch-rival Apollo, is paced by Bryson Parm (1,084 yards, 12 TDs) and Decker Renfrow (25 receptions, 649 yards, 10 TDs).
Apollo at Greenwood
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Gator Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Apollo 2-7. Greenwood 7-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Greenwood won 20-0 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: This is a bit of a trap game for the host Gators, who are coming off an emotional 35-21 conquest of cross-county rival South Warren — Greenwood’s second-ever victory over the Spartans. Apollo, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back from last week’s 28-0 shutout defeat at the hands of arch-rival Daviess County. The Eagles are led by quarterback Christian Combs, who has passed for 1,64 yards and 15 touchdowns, and leads the team in rushing with 451 yards and seven TDs. Apollo has a breakaway threat at wide receiver, Eli Masterson, who has 33 receptions for 519 yards and three scores. Greenwood, ranked No. 8 in Class 5-A, features QB Ryan Huff (1,274 yards, 14 TDs), along with running backs Tei Tei Long (585 yards) and Howard Lofton (12 TDs).
More from this section
Hopkins County Central at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Hopkins County Central 4-5. McLean County 7-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Hopkins County Central won 49-34 in Mortons Gap.
What’s at stake: After losing by 34 points at district rival Owensboro Catholic last week, McLean County will be looking to bounce back on its home field against the Storm, who have dropped three of their last four after a promising 3-2 start. Hopkins County Central, which fell 30-6 last week at Hopkinsville, is directed by quarterback Jaden Brasher, who has passed for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the Stprm’s bread-and-butter performer is running back Calil McNary, who has rushed for 1,038 yards and 13 TDs. The Cougars, ranked No. 10 in Class 2-A, continue to be led by Zach Clayton, who has rushed for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. Clayton also leads the team in total tackles with 77.
Butler County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Butler County 7-2. Ohio County 3-6.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Butler County won 48-12 in Morgantown.
What’s at stake: The Bears of Butler County are enjoying a splendid season, and last week took the measure of Clinton County by a whopping 61-0 margin in Morgantown. Butler County is led by 1-2 punch of running backs Brody Hunt (848 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Colton Dunnells (721 yards, 13 TDs), along with wide receiver Keagen Grubbs, who has 22 receptions for 349 yards and two TDs. Ohio County will counter with battle-tested senior back Matthew Smith, who has rambled for 851 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith’s running mate, Jaylen Smith, has rushed for 387 yards and five TDs. The Eagles have rallied to win two of their last three games after starting the season 1-5.
Louisville Holy Cross at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Louisville Holy Cross 6-3. Hancock County 6-3.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Holy Cross won 41-14 in Louisville.
What’s at stake: The Hornets will try to close out their season with a victory after being knocked out of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs via last week’s 16-14 loss at Todd County Central. Running the show for Hancock County is quarterback Cole Dixon, who has passed for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fullback Logan Willis has rushed for 511 yards and six scores, and veteran receiver Kaleb Keown has a team-best 26 receptions for 348 yards and three TDs. Holy Cross, once again formidable in Class A, is led by quarterback Chris Perry, who has passed for 961 yards and eight touchdowns, and who also leads the team in rushing with 655 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Muhlenberg County at Ballard Memorial
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bomber Stadum, Barlow.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-8. Ballard Memorial 0-9.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Muhlenberg County won 64-0 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Two struggling teams who will not compete in the KHSAA postseason meet in Barlow, and both squads are hungry for a victory. The Mustangs, coming off a 52-7 Class 5-A district loss at Graves County, managed just 74 yards of total offense last week against the Eagles. Quarterback Kanyon Johnson paces Muhlenberg County in both passing and rushing yardage. The winless Bombers, who lost last week 38-6 at Fort Campbell, have been outscored 453-120 this season. Ballard Memorial, a 2-A squad, is led by running back Jerrico Wilson, who has rushed for 769 yards and eight touchdowns, and who leads the team with 26 pass receptions for 332 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.