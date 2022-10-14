Graves County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 6-2, 4-0 in Class 5-A District. Graves County 4-3, 3-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 92.9.
Last year’s games: Owensboro won 35-28 in the regular season at Mayfield, and the Red Devils won 43-0 n the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: Plain and simple, this stacks up as the game to determine the area Class 5-A district championship. The Red Devils last played on Sept. 29, belting district foe Muhlenberg County 71-0 in Greenville. OHS is led by senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who has raced for 839 yards and 16 touchdowns, and senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has completed 61-of-93 aerials for 857 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions. Senior wide receiver Khalil Rogers has 21 receptions for 240 yards and five scores. The Eagles are directed by quarterback Kaden Gregory, who has thrown for 1,052 yards and 10 TDs. Running back Cody Katzman (six rushing touchdowns) and wideout Cade Goatley (30 catches, 379 yards, 5 TDs) are also big-play threats. Since falling 21-17 in 2017, the Devils have won seven in a row in the series.
Marshall County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Marshall County 3-4, 0-3 in Class 6-A District. Apollo 1-6, 0-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 28-14 in Draffenville.
What’s at stake: Slump-ridden Apollo will looking to play its way into the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs with a win over the visiting Marshals, who have struggled mightily within the district in recent seasons. Apollo is coming off a lopsided 62-28 home defeat at the hands of district rival Henderson County. The Eagles continue to be led by senior quarterback Christian Combs, senior running back Donte Dixon and junior wide receiver Eli Masterson. Idle last week, the Marshals were pummeled 49-7 at Henderson County on Sept. 30. Marshall County is led by running backs Aiden Dunigan and Kameron Bowerman, who have combined for 14 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Donner Nix, however, has struggled through the air. Apollo will be looking for its sixth consecutive victory over Marshall County.
Daviess County at Henderson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonel Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Henderson County 6-1, 2-0 in Class 6-A District. Daviess County 5-2, 2-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7; WSON-AM 860.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 38-17 in the regular season, and the Panthers prevailed 51-28 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs. Both games were at Reid Stadum.
What’s at stake: The winner of this game will likely emerge as the area Class 6-A district champion. Henderson County lost a pair of games last season to Daviess County, and the proud Colonels will be hoping to deliver a little payback on their home turf. Henderson County features a stellar running game in the form of running backs Jordan Wright and Jaheim Williams, along with shifty quarterback Trajdon Davis. The Colonels, however, are uneven through the air. The Panthers will counter with senior running back Bryson Parm, who has carried the ball 114 times for 699 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, Daviess County showcases senior wide receiver Decker Renfrow, who has snared 21 passes for a whopping 521 yards snd eight touchdowns. Senior Isaac Blue leads an underrated defense with 65 total tackles.
Grayson County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Grayson County 3-4, 2-1 in Class 5-A District. Ohio County 2-5, 1-2.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Grayson County won 52-7 in Leitchfield.
What’s at stake: Positioning in the Class 5-A playoffs will be on the line when the Cougars invade Ohio County, which is coming off a solid 38-20 nondistrict victory at Marion County. In that one, the upstart Eagles got their running attack revved up in a huge way, as Matthew Smith picked up 172 yards and scored three touchdowns, and teammate Jaylen Walker added 131 yards and a pair of scores. Ohio County passed for only 13 yards, but limited Marion County only 13 yards through the air, as well. Grayson, which has won five of eight meetings with Ohio since 2006, is led by quarterback Hunter Felty, who has completed 63-of-105 passes for 718 yards and six TDs, with just two interceptions. The Cougars also feature running back Jaren VanMeter (360 yards, 6 TDs). Felty has also rushed for 274 yards and four scores.
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Breckinridge County 0-7, 0-3 in Class 5-A District. Muhlenberg County 0-7, 0-3.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Muhlenberg County won 36-25 in Harned.
What’s at stake: Something’s got to give as a pair of winless teams square off in Greenville. Idle last week, Muhlenberg County’s most recent result was a 71-0 setback to visiting district foe Owensboro two weeks ago. The Mustangs’ most explosive player on the outside is wide receiver Jon Putnam, who has caught 13 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns; and he figures to be a key player for the hosts in this one. The Fighting Tigers, on the other hand, have been shut out five times this season, including a 36-0 district loss at Grayson County on Sept. 29. Breckinridge County is led by running back Michael Johnson, who has rushed for 366 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Tigers have been outscored 358-38 in their first seven games.
