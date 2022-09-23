Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records; Hancock County 5-0. Owensboro Catholic 2-3.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s games: Catholic won 47-0 in the regular season and 36-0 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. Both games were at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Sixth-ranked Hancock County has put together one of its best-ever teams, featuring an uncommonly balanced offensive attack and a fly-to-the-ball defense. The senior-laden Hornets are fueled by quarterback Cole Dixon, running back Logan Willis and the stellar receiver tandem of Kaleb Keown and Austin Volocko. Hancock’s ‘D’ has surrendered only 30 points all season. The fifth-ranked Aces, who upset Owensboro two weeks ago, lost 52-15 last week at Christian Academy-Louisville, the top team in 3-A. Sophomore QB Brady Atwell will be key in this one.
Ohio County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 3-2, 1-0 in Class 5-A district. Ohio County 1-4, 1-0 in district.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 55-7 in Hartford.
What’s at stake: Smarting from a City-County loss to Owensboro Catholic two weeks ago, the unranked Red Devils bounced back last Friday with a 58-8 demolition of Breckinridge County to open district play. Owensboro continues to be led by running back Kenyata Carbon, quarterback Kasey Boone and a host of talented receivers. Ohio County is coming off a 35-13 district conquest of Muhlenberg County. The Eagles feature one of the area’s top all-around running backs in Matthew Smith, but appear to be overmatched against a speedy Red Devil team.
Daviess County at Marshall County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Traylor Stadium, Draffenville.
Records: Daviess County 3-2, 0-0 in Class 6-A district. Marshall County 3-2, 0-1 district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 71-7 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Panthers are seeking a fast start in district play with a win at Marshall County, which dropped its district opener to McCracken County a week ago. Daviess County is coming off a solid 28-13 victory over visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins. In that one, the Panthers were led by running back Bryson Parm, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. Lake Wilson also tossed a pair of TD passes. The Marshals are led by Aiden Dunigan and Kameron Bowerman, each of whom has rushed for seven TDs. Marshall County’s passing attack, however, is erratic.
Apollo at McCracken County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Paducah.
Records: Apollo 1-4, 0-0 in Class 6-A district. McCracken County 1-4, 1-0 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last years game: Apollo won 56-49 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake. This is a big one for the visiting Eagles, who are coming off a wild 55-54 overtime conquest of Meade County. Apollo is led by senior quarterback Christian Combs, who was 18-of-28 for 354 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, versus the Green Wave. On the ground, Combs zipped for 107 yards and three more TDs. Like Apollo, McCracken started the season 0-4 before punishing Marshall County in a five-touchdown rout last week. The Mustangs feature versatile QB Pyror Lamb and elusive running back Zeno Cornelius.
McLean County at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: McLean County 5-0, 1-0 in Class 2-A district. Butler County 4-0, 0-0 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Butler County won 22-20 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: A pair of small-town western Kentucky Class 2-A undefeated powerhouses are poised for a big clash. Idle last week, the seventh-ranked Bears are paced by running backs Brody Hunt and Colton Dunnells, each of whom have rushed for over 400 yards and have combined for 12 touchdowns. Hunt also anchors a stout Butler County defense, and has intercepted five passes. The No. 8 Cougars, coming off a solid 42-13 district win over Todd County Central, feature Zach Clayton, Elijah Baldwin and Lucas Mauzy, who have combined for 15 rushing TDs.
Muhlenberg County at Grayson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: Muhlenberg County 0-5, 0-1 in Class 5-A district. Grayson County 1-4, 0-1 in district.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Grayson County won 50-13 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: A pair of struggling teams meet in a game that has critical postseason ramifications for both. Grayson County is coming off a 33-0 district loss to Graves County and has dropped four games in succession since opening the season with a win over Edmonson County. The Cougars feature quarterback Hunter Felty, who has passed for five touchdowns and run for another. The winless Mustangs, who lost last week to visiting Ohio County, are led by quarterback Kanyon Johnson, who paces the team in both passing and rushing yardage.
