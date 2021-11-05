McCracken County at Daviess County
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 9-1. McCracken County 2-8.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Daviess County won 51-20 on Oct. 1 in Paducah.
What’s at stake: The Panthers are purring along on a sweet seven-game winning streak and enter the playoffs with loads of momentum. DC, which closed out the regular season with last week’s 58-14 demolition of visiting Warren East, features Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, a rangy 6-foot-5 senior quarterback who has thrown for 3,207 yards and 39 touchdowns, and has rushed for 13 scores. A slew of superb receivers, running backs Gunnar Evans and Bryson Parm, and a greatly improved defense have DC hitting on all cylinders.
The Mustangs showed signs of life with last week’s 58-24 win over a struggling Christian County team, but McCracken is severely overmatched here.
Henderson County at Apollo
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 6-4. Apollo 6-4.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Apollo won 21-10 on Oct. 8 in Henderson.
What’s at stake: Both the Eagles and the Colonels have enjoyed solid seasons, but both programs are slumping heading into the playoffs. Apollo has lost two in a row, both at home, including last Thursday’s 20-0 setback to Greenwood. Henderson County, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four, including last Friday’s sobering 55-18 defeat at 5-A power Owensboro. The Eagles feature junior quarterback Christian Combs, who has passed for 1,701 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson, who has scored a team-best 13 TDs. The Colonels are led by explosive running back Jaheim Williams, who has been plagued by injury for much of the fall.
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic
Classification: 2-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 5-5. Butler County 6-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 48-12 on Oct. 8 in Owensboro.
Whats at stake: The red-hot Aces continued to roll last Friday, manhandling host Elizabethtown (36-9) en route to their fifth consecutive victory following an 0-5 start. Against E-town, Catholic was led by quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who was 9-of-16 for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Hunter Monroe rushed for 123 yards and a score, and E Munsey made four receptions for 122 yards and two TDs.
The Aces’ defense, meanwhile, was at its gang-tackling best. Butler County has enjoyed a solid season is led by quarterback Jagger Henderson, who has thrown for 1,321 yards and 13 TDs, but the Bears were walloped in their first meeting with Catholic and face a stiff, uphill challenge.
Hancock County at Todd Co. Central
Classification: 2-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebel Field, Elkton.
Records: Hancock County 6-4. Todd County Central 4-6.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last meeting: Todd County Central won 20-14 on Oct. 22 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: Hancock County is making the long journey to Elkton, thanks to being upset by the Rebels two weeks ago at Schafer-Glover Field. Last week, the Hornets were on the short end of a 41-14 decision at Louisville Holy Cross — all this after starting the season 4-0. Hancock County, which has lost quarterback Cole Dixon for the season to an ACL injury, is led by 1,000-yard running back Logan Willis.
The Rebels were competitive last week at Class 2-A strongboy Green County, but failed to find the end zone in a 14-0 loss. Todd County Central’s big threat is running back Omarion Riddick, who has rushed for 783 yards and six scores. QB Gavyn Nolan has passed for 10 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.