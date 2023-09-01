GREENWOOD AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Greenwood 2-0. Owensboro Catholic 2-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: A pair of unbeaten teams meet in one of Week 3’s most intriguing games in western Kentucky. The high-powered Aces are off to a blistering start behind versatile quarterback Brady Atwell and multifaceted Tut Carrico, a star on both sides of the line. Last week, the Aces wiped out Daviess County, 50-0, while the Gators were trouncing Warren East, 38-6. Greenwood features QB Cam Smith and explosive veteran running back Tel Tel Long.
OWENSBORO AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 0-2. Daviess County 0-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 24-14 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake. Both teams are seeking their first win of the season. The Red Devils are coming off consecutive two-touchdown losses at the hands of two of the commonwealth’s top Program’s (Christian Academy Louisville and Bowling Green). OHS is led by quarterback Trevor DeLacey and running back Deion Winstead, who could experience a breakout game in this one. DC is struggling mightily to put points on the board, having been shut out twice to open the season.
APOLLO AT MEADE COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT)
Site: Hamilton Field, Brandenburg.
Records: Apollo 0-2. Meade County 1-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 55-54 in overtime at Eagles Stadium.
What’s at stake: These two played a thriller last year, combining for 109 points in what turned out to be a one-point Apollo victory. Now, it’s a tougher test for the winless Eagles, who face a Green Wave team that lost by a point to Henderson County two weeks ago and last week routed Elizabethtown, 41-14. Meade QB Bennett Hobbs tossed two TD passes a week ago, and running back Cruz Redmond gained 126 yards. JT Edge and Niles Board pace the Eagles’ attack.
More from this section
HANCOCK COUNTY AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
Records: Hancock County 2-0. Ohio County 0-2.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9; WBIO-FM 94.7
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 40-17 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: Two run-oriented squads enter this contest on divergent paths. The unbeaten Hornets are coming off a 22-12 conquest of rival Breckinridge County, while the winless Eagles were shut out 19-0 by visiting Todd County Central. Running backs Nick Basham and Chris Gillispie, along with quarterback Dylan Morris, are threats for the Hornets. Ohio features running backs Brady Cox and Carson Powers, with signal-caller Noah Phelps at the controls. Efficiency will be the key to victory in this one.
McLEAN COUNTY AT GRAYSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: McLean County 2-0. Grayson County 1-1.
Radio: WXCM-FM 97.1.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 22-14 in overtime in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: This should be a tough, physical matchup between two teams who love to run the football. McLean County is off to a torrid start, including last week’s 48-0 rout of visiting Muhlenberg County. Quarterback Brodie Cline runs a balanced, potent attack for McLean County, which also features one of the area’a top defensive units. Grayson County is coming off a 26-20 home loss to Marshall County. In that game, GC’s Jeren VanMeter rushed for two touchdowns.
EDMONSON COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Edmonson County 0-2. Muhlenberg County 1-1.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: This figures to be a competitive battle between a pair of programs looking to establish themselves on the gridiron. Muhlenberg County, after defeating Caverna in its opener, took a step back in last week’s 48-0 loss at McLean County. The Mustangs were limited to only 126 yards versus the Cougars. Edmonson has opened the season with home losses to Grayson County and Metcalfe County. Running back Michael Mills is the Wildcats’ top threat.
