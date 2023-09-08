OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 3-0. Owensboro 1-2.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7; WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 21-17 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: This one’s essentially for the City-County championship. The Red Devils got back on track last week with a rout of Daviess County and will be seeking revenge for last year’s four-point loss to the arch-rival Aces. OHS must contend with a veteran Catholic outfit led by quarterback Brady Atwell and jack-of-all-trades Tut Carrico. The Aces blasted Greenwood a week ago. OHS remains explosive and dangerous on both sides of the line and will need a big game from running back Deion Winstead in this one.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT NORTH HARDIN
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT).
Site: Ray Story Stadium, Radcliff.
Records: Daviess County 0-3. North Hardin 0-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 34-27 in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: Both the Panthers and the Trojans are still seeking their first wins of the year. Rebuilding DC has had all sorts of trouble putting the ball in the end zone and has been outscored 100-7 in its last two games — City-County defeats at the hands of Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro. North Hardin’s record is somewhat misleading, having lost to heavyweights South Warren (48-38) and Christian Academy-Louisville (49-21). Trojans quarterback Durelle Loggins is the real deal, through the air and on the ground.
APOLLO AT BOWLING GREEN
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Donaldson Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Apollo 0-3. Bowling Green 1-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Eagles are still searching for their first victory of the season and are coming off last week’s 45-19 setback at Meade County. The Purples are 1-2 against a stout early-season schedule, which included last week’s 38-35 loss to Bryan Station in Lexington. BG features one of western Kentucky’s most versatile quarterbacks in Deuce Bailey, and the Purples also showcase a game-breaking receiver in Trevy Barber, who caught three TD passes against Owensboro. Apollo is paced by QB JT Edge and receiver Eli Masterson.
McLEAN COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: GN Excavating Stadium, Hawesville.
Records: McLean County 2-1. Hancock County 3-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7; WXCM-FM 97.1.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 21-14 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: The Cougars and Hornets square off in a key, early-season Class 3-A district matchup. Hancock County, hit hard by graduation, is nonetheless off to a fast start, which included last week’s 37-0 shutout of Ohio County. Coach Bobby Eubanks’ Hprnets feature a hard-hitting defense and a highly-efficient offense directed by first-year starting quarterback Dylan Morris. McLean County opened with a pair of victories before falling at Grayson County, 27-8. The Cougars are 4-1 in their last five meetings with Hancock.
OHIO COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Ohio County 0-3. Muhlenberg County 2-1.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105,5; WXMZ-FM 99,9.
Last year’s game: Ohio County won 35-13 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Muhlenberg County will be looking to build on its momentum when the Mustangs play host to the border rival Eagles. The Mustangs have won four of their last six games dating back to the end of the 2022 season and are coming off an 8-7 conquest of Edmonson County. In that one, Gavin Carruba scored the team’s only touchdown, quarterback Hunter Baker ran for a 2-point conversion, and the Mustangs’ defense was stingy throughout. Ohio County will be trying to bounce back from last week’s 37-0 loss to Hancock County.
