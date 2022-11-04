football friday capsules
Fort Campbell at Owensboro Catholic
Classification: 2-A
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Fort Campbell 4-6. Owensboro Catholic 7-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 34-0 in 2010.
What’s at stake: The Aces meet one of their longtime playoff nemesis in the form of the Falcons, who figure to be a prohibitive underdog in the first meeting between the old rivals in 12 years. Catholic is on an impressive five-game winning streak and is coming off last week’s 43-9 demolition of visiting Elizabethtown. The Aces continue to be led by sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, who has passed for 2,196 yards and 22 touchdowns, and has rushed for 543 yards and seven scores. Catholic’s defense is anchored by sophomore linebacker Vince Carrico (139 total tackles; 12 tackles for loss). Fort Campbell is led by QB Darin Frederick (1,301 yards, 17 TDs), running back Keshawn Dixon (446 yards, three TDs) and wide receiver Maurice Moore (24 catches, 424 yards, six TDs). This one should be over early.
McLean County at Caldwell County
Classification: 2-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Princeton.
Records: McLean County 8-2. Caldwell County 5-5.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Caldwell County won 33-6 in 2000.
What’s at stake: McLean County has enjoyed a stellar season and is the Ratings percentage Index (RPI) road favorite in their matchup with the Tigers, one of the traditionally renowned small-school programs in western Kentucky. The Cougars, coming off a 36-14 conquest of visiting Hopkins County Central, feature senior Zach Clayton, who leads the team in rushing (687 yards, nine TDs) and total tackles. Evan Ward has 19 receptions for 449 yards and six scores, and Will Taylor has 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The surging Tigers, who have won three in a row and four of their last five, are led by running back Jaymus Carneyhan, the team’s leading rusher and tackler. Quarterback Luke Parker has been streaky, at best.
Ohio County at Bowling Green
Classification: 5-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Donaldson Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Ohio County 3-7. Bowling Green 8-2.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 63-6 in the 2008 KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
What’s at stake: The highly-touted Purples will be in a foul mood coming off last week’s 31-0 shutout loss at defending Class 6-A state champion St. Xavier. Despite that setback, seven-time state champion BG is versatile and skilled all over the gridiron. The Purples are led by quarterback Deuce Bailey, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. The team’s balanced run game is spearheaded by Javen Huddleston, who has rushed for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. Place-kicker Colin Fratus is 41-of-42 on conversions and 4-of-5 on field goals. Ohio County, coming off a 20-7 loss to Butler County, features Matthew Smith (879 yards rushing, nine TDs) and Noah Phelps, who leads the Eagles with 77 total tackles.
North Hardin at Daviess County
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: North Hardin 4-6. Daviess County 6-4.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Daviess County won 33-7 in the 2017 KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs.
What’s at stake: The Panthers did their best to spoil Warren East’s perfect regular season last week in Bowling Green, only to fall 49-48 in overtime to the Raiders. Now, DC is firmly focused on upset-minded North Hardin, which is coming off a 44-14 setback at Louisville Ballard. The Trojans are paced by quarterback Jayden Thorpe, running back Kye Boyd and Shaun Boykins, a breakaway threat at wide receiver. Howard Mason and AJ Rugerio head up the North Hardin defensive unit. Daviess County is directed by the quarterback tandem of Lake Wilson and Jack Ball. The Panthers feature senior running back Bryson Parm and senior wide receiver Decker Renfrow. DC’s defense is led by senior lineman Isaac Blue.
Apollo at Central Hardin
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bruins Stadium, Cecilia.
Records: Apollo 2-8. Central Hardin 9-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Central Hardin won 51-20 on Sept. 2 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Eagles, hoping for a huge upset, get their second shot at the Bruins, this time in Cecilia. In the Eagles’ 31-point loss to Central Hardin during the regular season, the Bruins got big games from QB Zakery Spurrier (7-of-9, 93 yards, three touchdowns) and running back Mason Gardner (124 yards, two TDs), along with receivers Adam Hobbs, Jaxon Engstrand and Caden Elmore, each of whom hauled in a scoring pass. Gage Bryant made 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss. In the same game, Apollo quarterback Christian Combs passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Eli Masterson and Bryson Velotta had TD receptions, but the Eagles’ ground game was limited to 71 yards.
