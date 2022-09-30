McCracken County at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: McCracken County 2-4, 2-0 in Class 6-A District. Daviess County 4-2, 2-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s games: Daviess County won 51-20 in the regular season at Paducah and won 55-31 in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: Early-season district supremacy is on the line as the Panthers host the resurgent Mustangs, who have won two district games in succession after starting the season 0-4. DC is coming off a 57-0 shellacking of district foe Marshall County. In that one, Bryson Parm rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Lake Wilson tossed a pair of TD passes. In addition, steady receiver Luke Floyd caught two passes for 166 yards and a score. Zeno Cornelius rushed for 139 yards and two TDs in McCracken’s 24-14 conquest of visiting Apollo last week.
Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Todd County Central 4-2, 0-1 in Class 2-A District. Owensboro Catholic 3-3, 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 36-0 at Elkton.
What’s at stake: Fourth-ranked Owensboro Catholic appeared to answer any lingering questions about its status as a state contender in 2-A by winning big (48-12) at previously unbeaten Hancock County in a highly-anticipated matchup last Friday. Now, the Aces turn their attention to another solid district foe in Todd County Central, which is coming off a 30-0 shutout of Monroe County. The Rebels are led by versatile quarterback Gavyn Nolan, the team leader in passing and rushing. QB Brady Atwell passed for two TDs and ran for another in Catholic’s win over the Hornets.
Butler County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Butler County 5-0, 1-0 in Class 2-A District. Hancock County 5-1, 0-1.
More from this section
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 28-22 in overtime at Morgantown.
What’s at stake: The Hornets, stung badly at home by district rival Owensboro Catholic a week ago, face another difficult challenge Friday as an undefeated, sixth-ranked Butler County team comes calling. The Bears are coming off a solid 27-12 home victory over previously undefeated McLean County. In that one, Butler County was led by running back Brody Hunt, who rambled for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hancock’s offense is paced by senior quarterback Cole Dixon, senior fullback Logan Willis and senior receivers Austin Volocko and Kaleb Keown.
Graves County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Graves County 3-3, 2-0. Ohio County 1-4, 1-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Graves County won 64-6 in Mayfield.
What’s at stake: After a slow start in 2022, Graves County has come alive in district play — outscoring Grayson County and Breckinridge County by a combined 85-0. The Eagles are directed by quarterback Kaden Gregory, who has hit on 73-of-120 passes for 898 yards and nine touchdowns, with only three interceptions. Graves is also solid on the ground, with Denis Marrs (314 yards, 3 TDs) and Cole Katzman (140 yards, 2 TDs) leading the way. Ohio County, coming off a lopsided loss at Owensboro, continues to be led by senior running back Matthew Smith.
McLean County at Allen County-Scottsville
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Patriot Stadium, Scottsville.
Records: McLean County 5-0. Allen County-Scottsville 1-5.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Allen County-Scottsville won 49-20 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: The Cougars, trying to bounce back from last week’s loss at Butler County, step up in class against the 4-A Patriots, who are likely better than their record might otherwise indicate. AC-S was highly competitive in last week’s 17-7 loss to traditional powerhouse Franklin-Simpson. The Patriots feature a solid and balanced ground game led by Julyan McPeak, but have been inconsistent through the air. Run-oriented McLean, tied for No. 8 in 2-A with Hancock County, is led by running backs Zach Clayton and Elijah Baldwin, along with quarterback Brodie Cline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.