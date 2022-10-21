football friday capsules
Apollo at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Apollo 2-6, 1-2 in Class 6-A District. Daviess County 5-3, 2-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 43-21 at Apollo.
What’s at stake: The invading Eagles can save their season with a City-County upset of the arch-rival Panthers, but Daviess County will be laser-focused after being rocked 73-35 last week at Henderson County in a highly-anticipated district game. Senior-laden Daviess County is led by a host of veteran standouts, including running back Bryson Parm, wide receiver-defensive back Decker Renfrow and lineman Isaac Blue. The Eagles will counter with a star senior of their own in quarterback Christian Combs, who passed for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 115 yards and two scores in last week’s 48-14 district blowout of Marshall County.
McLean County at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: McLean County 7-1, 2-1 in Class 2-A District. Owensboro Catholic 5-3, 3-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 46-0 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake. The surging Aces can wrap up the KHSAA Class 2-A Region 1, District 2 championship with a win over a McLean County squad that has been one of the commonwealth’s great comeback stories this season. Catholic is led by sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, who has passed for 1,876 yards and 18 TDs and has rushed for a team-hgh 356 yards and three scores. Another sophomore, linebacker Vince Carrico, leads the Aces with 117 total tackles. Senior running back-linebacker Zach Clayton leads the Cougars with 634 rushing yards and seven TDs, along with 72 total tackles. Ball security will be key in this one.
Owensboro at Grayson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: Owensboro 6-2, 4-0 in Class 5-A District. Grayson County 4-4, 3-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 58-7 in regular season and 42-7 in first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs. Both games were at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: Owensboro continued its utter domination of Class 5-A Region 1, District 1 with last week’s 56-7 blasting of Graves County — a lopsided, statement victory by the 10th-ranked Red Devils. In that one, stellar senior running back Kenyata Carbon rushed for 164 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns. Running mate Evan Hampton gained 84 yards on just three carries, scoring twice. The Devil ‘D’ limited Graves to 145 yards of total offense. Grayson County posted a 33-14 win over Ohio County last Friday, getting two rushing TDs each from Jeren VanMeter and Hunter Felty, but the Cougars are severely overmatched versus OHS.
More from this section
Hancock County at Todd County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebels Stadium, Elkton.
Records: Hancock County 6-2, 1-2 in Class 2-A District. Todd County Central 4-4, 0-3.
Radio: WBIO-94.7.
Last year’s game: Todd County Central won 20-14 in the regular season at Hawesville. Hancock County won 14-6 in first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Elkton.
What’s at stake: These teams split a pair of thrillers last season and there’s a chance for another competitive battle this time around at Elkton. Idle last week, Hancock County will try to bounce back from a 21-14 district loss to McLean County on Oct. 6. The senior-led Hornets feature quarterback Cole Dixon, who has passed for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns, fullback Logan Willis, who has rushed for 472 yards and five scores, and wide receiver Austin Volocko, who has six TD receptions. The Rebels are coming off last week’s 27-21 overtime loss to Butler County. In that one, Todd’s Jamarion Smith ran for 180 yards and a touchdown.
Muhlenberg County at Graves County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Field, Mayfield.
Records: Muhenberg County 1-7, 1-3 in Class 5-A District. Graves County 4-4, 3-1.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Graves County won 45-14 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Muhlenberg County brings more momentum into this game than does Graves County. The Mustangs, after starting 0-7, picked up their first victory of the season last Friday, throttling visiting Breckinridge County, 45-21. Muhlenberg was led by a fearsome ground attack, which rolled up 404 yards on the Fighting Tigers. Running back Hunter Baker gained 189 yards and scored a touchdown, and quarterback Kanyon Johnson picked up 164 yards and scored three TDs. Jon Putnam hauled in a 38-yard TD aerial from Johnson. Graves County was routed at OHS last week and will be in a foul mood as the Mustangs invade.
Ohio County at Breckinridge County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Ohio County 2-6, 1-3 in Class 5-A District. Breckinridge County 0-8, 0-4.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Ohio County won 47-27 in Hartford.
What’s at stake: Ohio County will be gunning for its third victory of the season as the Eagles pay a visit to winless Breckinridge County. Last week, Ohio County dropped a 19-point district decision to Grayson County. In that one, the Eagles were limited to a mere 78 yards of total offense. Ohio had its moments on defense, however, with Jacob Reisz registering 18 total tackles and teammate Jaylen Walker finishing with 16 total tackles and a fumble recovery. The Eagles’ offense, meanwhile, continues to be led by senior Matthew Smith. The Fighting Tigers are paced by running back Michael Johnson (366 yards, 2 TDs).
