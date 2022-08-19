Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagles Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 44-27 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Apollo has had Catholic’s number in recent years, having won three of the past four matchups, and Eagles coach John Edge hopes to maintain the upper hand versus the team he formerly coached. Both squads feature quality quarterbacks, but Apollo’s Christian Combs has more varsity experience than the Aces’ Brady Atwell. The Eagles’ big-play personnel includes running back Donte Dixon and slot back Noah Rhinerson, while Tut Carrico and Deuce Sims are breakaway threats for Catholic. Line play and offensive efficiency will be keys in this one.
Owensboro at St. Xavier
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
Site: St. Xavier Stadium, Louisville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: St. Xavier won 51-38 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils invade Jefferson County hoping to take down the defending KHSAA Class 6-A state champions and at the same time avenge last year’s two-touchdown loss to the Tigers at Rash Stadium. To hang with St. X — which enters on a 12-game winning streak — Owensboro must get big games from virtually all their skill personnel; particularly quarterback Kasey Boone and versatile running back Kenyata Carbon. St. X must overcome the significant loss of graduated star quarterback Jack Sivori, who accounted for more than 50 touchdowns last season.
Meade County at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 30-0 in Brandenburg.
What’s at stake: Daviess County enters the new season with a ton of confidence after winning 11 games a year ago. The Panthers must overcome the loss of superstar signal-caller Joe Humphreys, but the return of senior running back Bryson Parm — who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore in 2020 — is a boon for DC. The Panthers also feature a breakaway threat in senior wide receiver Decker Renfrow. Meade won only two of 11 games in 2021 and continues to be in a rebuilding mode this fall. The Green Wave rushed for just 595 yards last season.
More from this section
McLean County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 38-30 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: McLean County won a shootout in Calhoun a year ago and will continue to operate out of a hybrid Wing-T against the Eagles, who will play their first game under new head coach Terry Moeller. McLean County and Ohio County are both capable of throwing the football, but the majority of this intriguing contest will feature the running attacks of both squads. The visiting Cougars are seasoned in the backfield, led by Lucas Mauzy, and will be directed by quarterback Brodie Cline. The Eagles, meanwhile, feature the multifaceted talents of senior Matt Smith.
Hancock County at Breckinridge County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 44-0 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: On-the-rise Hancock County features a wealth of experienced talent on both sides of the ball and will be a significant test for the arch-rival fighting Tigers. Quarterback Cole Dixon leads a ferocious Hornet attack that features veteran running back Logan Willis, who rushed for more than 1,100 yards as a junior last fall. Also back are explosive playmakers Kaleb Keown and Austin Volocko. Breck County, meanwhile, has its own returning star in senior running back Michael Johnson, who rushed for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns in only eight games last fall.
Muhlenberg County at Fort Campbell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Muhlenberg County credited with 1-0 victory via COVID forfeit by Fort Campbell.
What’s at stake: COVID-19 KO’d this matchup last year in Greenville, and tonight the Mustangs travel west to face the Falcons, who lost nine consecutive game last year before defeating Webster County 36-34 in the regular-season finale. Similarly, Muhlenberg dropped eight games in succession in 2021, before punishing Ballard Memorial 64-0 in the finale. The Mustangs will again be led by sophomore quarterback Kanyon Johnson, who passed for 1,270 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Rebuilding Fort Campbell scored only 76 points last season.
