MCLEAN COUNTY AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: McLean County 3-0, 1-0 in Class 2-A district. Owensboro Catholic 3-0, 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Catholic won 55-21 in the regular season at Calhoun; McLean won 37-36 in KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Owensboro.
What to watch: An old 2-A district rivalry was renewed in a big way last season when the Cougars upset the Aces in the postseason. Now, both teams enter Week 4 of the season undefeated, and the stakes are high within the district. McLean County continues to feature one of the state’s best ground attacks, and the Cougars rushed for 399 yards in last week’s 58-34 win over Hopkins County Central. Brady Dame, however, is a legitimate deep threat. Owensboro Catholic has a more balanced attack, led by quarterback Lincoln Clancy and the explosive talents of Braden Mundy, each of whom played major roles in the Aces’ 43-16 district victory over Todd County Central last Friday. In the end, big plays on defense and special teams will likely decide the outcome of this one.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: McCracken County 3-0, 2-0 in Class 6-A district. Daviess County 2-1, 1-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year: McCracken County won 50-36 in Paducah.
What to watch: A pair of Class 6-A heavyweights clash tonight, and the winner can take a major step toward the district championship. The Mustangs have been lethal, thus far, outscoring their first three foes by a margin of 144-28 — including last week’s 45-21 conquest of visiting Apollo. McCracken County features quarterback Pryor Lamb, running back Hunter Bradley and wide receiver Zander Mayes. Daviess County is coming off a 56-6 demolition of Marshall County in Draffenville, and possess plenty of their own firepower in quarterback Joe Humphreys, running back Bryson Parm and wide receiver Decker Renfrow. Humphreys fired five touchdown passes against the Marshals, including a pair to Renfrow. DC’s defense was stingy throughout the night. This should be a war.
GRAVES COUNTY AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
Records: Graves County 2-1, 1-0 in Class 5-A district. Ohio County 1-2, 1-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year: Graves County won 37-7 in Mayfield.
What to watch: Playoff implications are on the line as the Eagles play the Eagles in Hartford. Graves County was impressive in last week’s 49-13 district win at Breckinridge County. In that one, quarterback John Brown was highly efficient, completing 10-of-12 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. The big star, however, proved to be running back Clint McKee, who carried the football 21 times for 215 yards and five TDs. Ohio County is coming off a lopsided 57-7 loss at state power Owensboro, and the team’s only touchdown came on a 75-yard kickoff return by longtime star Q’Daryius Jennings. Against Graves, the Ohio offense will seek more production from its passing game, led by quarterback Devin Gott, and more consistency on the defensive side of the line.
HANCOCK COUNTY AT TODD COUNTY CENTRAL
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebels Stadium, Elkton.
Records: Hancock County 3-0, 1-0 in Class 2-A district. Todd County Central 2-1, 0-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94,7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 36-18 in Hawesville.
What to watch: The rejuvenated Hornets have opened 2020 hotter than a depot stove, and there’s little reason to believe their momentum will be stalled Friday night in Elkton. Hancock County is coming off a 48-8 rout of an improved Butler County team, and the Bears saw plenty of Darian Clay, who scored on runs of 11, 23 and 65 yards. The Hornets also got long scoring runs from Xander Early and Logan Willis, and the team’s defense was stout throughout. Todd County Central won its first two games, but was humbled last week at Owensboro Catholic, 43-16. Preston Moore is a solid runner for the Rebels, and Orrin Scott returned a kickoff for a TD versus the Aces. Todd, however, will have difficulty containing the Hornets’ high-powered offense.
