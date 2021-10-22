Daviess County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 7-1, 3-0 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 2. Apollo 6-2, 3-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Apollo won 40-34 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: The game area fans hoped would play out has arrived — Apollo hosting Daviess County with both teams undefeated in Class 6-A district play and a championship on the line. It should be a good one. Daviess County, coming off a solid 38-17 home conquest of Henderson County, features Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, a senior QB who has completed 176-of-263 passes for 2,473 yards and 30 TDs. The 6-foot-5 senior has also rushed for 10 TDs. Apollo, which won its fifth game in a row with a 28-14 victory last week at Marshall County, features a well-rounded team that includes versatile sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson, who has scored 12 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.
Grayson County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 7-1, 4-0 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 2. Grayson County 4-4, 2-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 41-0 in Leitchfield.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils will be looking to avoid a letdown after winning their most essential regular-season game of the season last week at Graves County (35-28) to claim the regular-season district championship. In the win over Graves, OHS got 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns from senior Tramel Barksdale and a Pick 6 interception return from junior Zach Clark. Grayson County is coming off last week’s 52-7 rout of Ohio County. In that one, Cougars QB Hunter Felty tossed four touchdown passes, three of which were hauled in by Michael Wood. Chandler McCrady rushed for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Owensboro Catholic at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 3-5, 3-0 in Class 2-A Region 1 District 2. McLean County 4-4, 1-2.
Radio: None.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 37-0 in regular season at Steele Stadium, and won 40-22 in first round of Class 2-A playoffs at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Idle last week, the red-hot Aces have been hitting on all cylinders and have won three consecutive games within the district following an 0-5 non-district start. Catholic’s most recent outing was a 48-12 home conquest of Butler County on Oct. 8. In that one, the Aces were paced by QB Lincoln Clancy, who tossed four TD passes, running back Hunter Monroe (122 yards, TD) and versatile Braden Mundy (pair of touchdown receptions). The run-oriented Cougars are led by the backfield trio of Lucas Mauzy, Zach Clayton and James Haerle, which has combined for over 1,300 yards and 21 TDs. Receiver Brady Dame is a breakaway threat.
Todd County Central at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Todd County Central 3-5, 1-2 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Hancock County 6-2, 2-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 20-14 in regular season at Elkton, and won 36-0 in first round of Class 2-A playoffs at Hawesville.
What’s at stake: The Hornets have won a pair of competitive district games since losing badly at Owensboro Catholic (47-0) on Sept. 24, and they could get a battle from the visiting Rebels, who got into the district win column for the first time with last week’s 18-12 victory over visiting Butler County. In that one, Todd County Central got a huge game from running back Omarion Riddick, who carried the ball 23 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels also got rushing TDs from Preston Moore and Chase Wells. Hancock County is led by rugged fullback Logan Willis, who has gained well over 1,000 yards and sets the tone for the offense.
Graves County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Graves County 6-2, 3-1 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Muhlenberg County 1-7, 0-4.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.3
Last year’s game: Graves County won 35-6 in Mayfield.
What’s at stake: The talent-laden Eagles are likely to arrive in a foul mood, following last week’s highly competitive 35-28 home district loss to Owensboro. Graves County features one of the state’s most consistent and efficient running backs in senior Clint McKee, who has rambled for 1,182 yards and 25 touchdowns this fall. In addition, the Eagles showcase quarterback Drake DeFrietas, who has thrown for 1,511 yards and 16 scores. The Mustangs, meanwhile, are coming off a 36-25 district loss at Breckinridge County. In that game, Muhlenberg QB Kanyon Johnson passed for 261 yards and a pair of TDs to Donovan McCoy.
Breckinridge County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Breckinridge County 2-6, 2-2 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Ohio County 1-7, 1-3.
Radio: WXCM-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Breckinridge County won 20-19 in Harned.
What’s at stake: The Fighting Tigers opened the season with six consecutive losses but have posted a pair of impressive district victories, including last week’s 36-25 win over Muhlenberg County. In that one, Breckinridge County got 118 yards rushing and a touchdown from running back Michael Johnson. In addition, quarterback Kiyren Watkins completed 6-of-12 passes for 157 yards and also rushed for four scores. Undermanned Ohio County dropped a 52-7 decision last week at Grayson County and has been outscored 171-20 in three straight district losses, following a 38-26 conquest of Muhlenberg County on Sept. 17.
