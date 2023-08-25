BOWLING GREEN AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Bowling Green 0-1. Owensboro 0-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WDNS-FM 93.3.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: A pair of tradition-rich, longtime rivals square off for the first time since the Purples beat the Red Devils 17-7 in the 2020 KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington. Bowling Green is coming off a wild 56-52 loss to Lexington Christian Academy, while OHS is attempting to bounce back from a 28-14 defeat at Christian Academy-Louisville. The Purples, led by crafty QB Deuce Bailey, have won 15 of the last 16 series meetings since 2009.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 1-0. Daviess County 0-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 33-12 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Another City-County rivalry game is on the docket in Week 2, and Owensboro Catholic — despite losing big at home to the Panthers a year ago — looks to be a heavy favorite. The Aces are coming off a lopsided 42-6 win over Apollo, and Catholic was sharp on both sides of the ball in its opener. Aces quarterback Brady Atwell and Co. will be a lot to handle for rebuilding Daviess County, which was blanked 24-0 in its opener last week at Warren East.
McCRACKEN COUNTY AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Eagles Stadium.
Records: McCracken County 0-1. Apollo 0-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: McCracken County won 34-14 in Paducah.
What’s at stake: Both the Mustangs and the Eagles will be trying to bounce back from one-sided rivalry defeats in their respective openers. McCracken County dropped a 42-6 home decision to Paducah Tilghman, while Apollo suffered a five-TD loss at Owensboro Catholic. The Mustangs showcase senior running back Zeno Cornelius, who ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns last fall, while the Eagles feature quarterback JT Edge and versatile running back Niles Board.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-0. McLean County 1-0.
Radio: WXCM-FM 97.1; WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 43-14 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Both teams were impressive on the ground in their respective season-opening victories. Muhlenberg County rolled up 316 yards rushing in its 22-6 conquest of Caverna. The Mustangs were paced by Kayleb Duckett, who rushed for 78 yards, and Hunter Baker, who scored two rushing touchdowns. McLean County opened with a 46-14 win over Ohio County. In that one, the Cougars rushed for 225 yards and five TDs, three of them coming from Aden Bolden.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: GN Excavating Stadium, Hawesville.
Records: Breckinridge County 1-0. Hancock County 1-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 56-0 in Harned.
What’s at stake: Longtime border rivals clash after producing hard-earned, low-scoring victories in their respective openers. The Fighting Tigers edged Fort Knox 14-7 behind the play of quarterback Wyatt Burnett, who rushed for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hancock County opened with a defensive-minded 6-0 shutout over visiting John Hardin, which could get nothing going against a veteran Hornet defense. Hancock’s Chris Gillispie scored the game’s lone touchdown.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
Records: Todd County Central 0-1. Ohio County 0-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Rebels and the Eagles will be looking to bounce back after falling last week. Todd County Central will be trying to rebound from a decisive 34-7 loss at Monroe County, while Ohio County is looking for a turnaround after losing at McLean County, 46-14. In that one, the Eagles got a solid performance from Carson Powers, who rushed for a team-best 58 yards. Running back Brady Cox (51 yards) and quarterback Noah Phelps scored rushing touchdowns.
