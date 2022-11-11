McLean County at Owensboro Catholic
Classification: 2-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: McLean County 9-2. Owensboro Catholic 8-3.
Radio: WVJS-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 40-6 on Oct. 21 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Aces and Cougars clash for the second time at Steele Stadium, following impressive performances by both teams in the opening round of the KHSAA playoffs last Friday. Catholic took care of business in dominating fashion with a 54-8 blowout of visiting Fort Campbell. Brady Atwell and backup Lucas Gorman combined to go 21-of-25 through the air for 383 yards and six touchdowns against the Falcons. Catholic’s defense limited the visitors to 96 yards of total offense, including minus-3 on the ground. McLean won a tough defensive battle at Caldwell County, a difficult place to prevail for visiting teams. Zach Clayton again carried the load for the Cougars, rushing for 118 yards and two TDs. McLean finished with 359 yards of offense, while limiting the Tigers to 205. Catholic is favored to win, but the Cougars will be at their best in trying to prevent it.
Greenwood at Owensboro
Classification: 5-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 9-2. Greenwood 9-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last meeting: Owensboro won 47-14 in the first round of the 2018 KHSAA Class 5-A Playoffs at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: Owensboro continued to play at a torrid pace last week, pasting visiting Christian County 54-16 in a first-round playoff game. In that one, the Red Devils were led by sophomore Deion Winstead, who raced for 166 yards on only 14 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 56 yards. Ethan Pendleton caught a pair of TD passes from Kasey Boone, and the OHS defense limited the Colonels to only 128 yards of total offense. The Gators are coming off a 36-14 win over visiting Grayson County, which was held to 116 yards of total offense. Ryan Huff tossed a pair of TD passes for Greenwood, which also got 69 yards and a touchdown from Tel Tel Long. Owensboro has never lost to the Gators in five games, and isn’t expected to lose this one, either, playing at Rash.
Daviess County at Central Hardin
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT).
Site: Bruins Stadium, Cecilia.
Records: Daviess County 7-4. Central Hardin 10-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Central Hardin won 49-10 in 2019 at Cecilia.
What’s at stake: Central Hardin rolled past Apollo (33-6) for the second time this season last week, posting its sixth consecutive victory. Running back Mason Gardner was a one-player wrecking crew for the Bruins, rushing for 236 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles. Central Hardin also got big defensive performances from McKay Payton (12 tackles) and Gage Bryant (10 tackles). Daviess County had its hands full at home against North Hardin, turning back the upset-minded Trojans, 34-27. The Panthers will be without the program’s all-time leading rusher, Bryson Parm (3,817 yards), who suffered a season-ending leg injury against North Hardin. DC will need big games from the quarterback tandem of Jack Ball and Lake Wilson to upset a one-loss Bruins team playing at home.
