HENDERSON COUNTY AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 1-3. Owensboro Catholic 3-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7; WSON-FM 96.5.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Few teams in the commonwealth are off to a better start than the Aces, who remained unbeaten following Friday’s 33-28 conquest of host Owensboro, to clinch the City-County championship. Catholic is led by quarterback Brady Atwell, who wrecked the Red Devils with three rushing touchdowns and two passing TDs. Tutt Carrico added 134 yards rushing and a score. The Colonels, coming off a home loss to Paducah Tilghman, are paced by versatile QB Trajdon Davis.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagles Stadium.
Records: Muhlenberg County 3-1. Apollo 0-4.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Mustangs are off to an encouraging 3-1 start and feature a multifaceted running game led by quarterback Hunter Baker, who rushed for 112 yards and three TDs in last week’s two-touchdown win over Ohio County. In the same game, Muhlenberg’s Kayleb Duckett rushed for 87 yards and Hayes DeArmond hauled in a scoring pass from Baker. The winless Eagles are coming off a 50-point loss at Bowling Green. Apollo features QB JT Edge and running back Niles Board.
OWENSBORO AT GRAVES COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Field, Mayfield.
Records: Owensboro 1-3. Graves County 2-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 56-7 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: Facing a brutal early-season slate, the Red Devils have won just once in four games and will be looking to start their district schedule off with a win in deep western Kentucky. OHS is led by quarterback Trevor DeLacey, along with running backs Deion Winstead and Evan Hampton. Graves was flattened by Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman in the first two weeks of the season, but has bounced back with a pair of wins. The Eagles feature QB Kaden Gregory and running back Cole Katzman.
MEADE COUNTY AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Meade County 3-1. Daviess County 0-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 43-14 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: Two teams currently headed in opposite directions clash for the second consecutive season, but this time the Green Wave figures to be a prohibitive favorite against a rebuilding Panthers team that has been outscored 169-23 in their first four outings. Meade County, who lost by a point to Henderson County to open the season, has since reeled off victories against Elizabethtown, Apollo, and Central Hardin. Luke Floyd has been a stalwart for DC on offense and defense early on
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Todd County Central 2-2. McLean County 3-1.
Radio: WXCM-FM 97.1.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 42-13 in Calhoun.
What’s at stake: The Cougars are coming off a critical Class 3-A district win at Hancock County and will bring a wave of momentum in tonight’s encounter with the Rebels, a former Class 2-A district foe. McLean County features a relentless hybrid Wing T attack on offense, and a quick-to-the-ball defense that has played well in the season’s opening month. Todd County Central is led by quarterback Miles Reding and running back Quinton Grace, who came up big in last week’s win over Stewart County (Tenn.).
HANCOCK COUNTY AT TELL CITY (IND.)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Legion Field, Tell City, Ind.
Records: Hancock County 3-1. Tell City 2-2.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 16-13 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: The Hornets will be trying to bounce back from a two-point home Class 3-A district loss to McLean County, while the Marksmen are smarting from last week’s 35-0 loss to North Posey. Hancock County is led by quarterback Dylan Morris and running back Chris Gillispie, along with a stout defense anchored by senior middle linebacker Aiden Weatherholt. This was a tight, hard-hitting affair last season, and the team that best takes care of the football tonight is likely to come out on the winning side.
OHIO COUNTY AT EDMONSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Wildcat Field, Brownsville.
Records: Ohio County 0-4. Edmonson County 1-3.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The visiting Eagles will be looking for their first victory of the season, while the Wildcats will be attempting to build on their first victory last week — a 43-28 conquest at Caverna. Ohio County is coming off a 28-14 loss at Muhlenberg County, which limited the Eagles to only 85 yards of total offense. Carson Powers and Cam Evans each rushed for 44 yards and a TD versus the Mustangs. For the Wildcats, running back Michael Mills has breakaway potential, and QB Noah Meredith is also a threat.
