Daviess County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 2-0. Owensboro 1-1.
Radio: WJVS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 49-42 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: After an opening week loss at St. Xavier, OHS got on track in a big way last week, pummeling City-County foe Apollo, 62-18. The Red Devils are led by senior quarterback Kasey Boone, explosive senior running back Kenyata Carbon, a host of sure-handed receivers and a quick-to-the-ball defense. DC is off to a red-hot start behind new starting QB Jack Ball, running back Bryson Parm and wideout Decker Renfrow. The Red Devils own the speed advantage here, which could prove pivotal, but the Panthers are primed for an upset if OHS is inefficient on offense.
Central Hardin at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Central Hardin 2-0. Apollo 0-2.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Central Hardin won 43-13 in Cecilia.
What’s at stake: Apollo is looking to establish some momentum after being blown out at Owensboro and falling to 0-2. Thus far, the Eagles have lacked continuity and consistency on both sides of the line. Against the Red Devils, the Eagles surrendered too many big plays, and this must improve significantly if they expect to upset a hard-nosed Class 6-A Central Hardin outfit that is unbeaten and has outscored its first two opponents (Louisville DeDales and Louisville Butler) by a combined 82-7. Apollo needs a stupendous outing from QB Christian Combs in this one.
Owensboro Catholic at Union County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Baker Field, Morganfield.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 1-1. Union County 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Union County won 12-7 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Catholic will be attempting to bounce back from last week’s disappointing 32-13 home loss to City-County foe Daviess County against a Union County squad that has started exceedingly well. The Braves clubbed host Madisonville-North Hopkins 28-6 in their season opener before blanking visiting Hopkins County Central 42-0 a week ago. Primarily run-oriented, Union County is led by running back Kanya Pollard (260 yards, 3 TDs). The Aces will need to rev up their offensive attack behind sophomore QB Brady Atwell and junior running back Tut Carrico.
Ohio County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Ohio County 0-2. Hancock County 2-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7; WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 50-7 at Hartford.
What’s at stake: Two teams heading in opposite directions thus far in 2022 clash in the home opener for the Hornets, who are taking no prisoners in the early season. Directed by senior quarterback Cole Dixon and featuring an array of big-play individuals on offense, Hancock County is yet to surrender a point on the defensive side. In last week’s 58-0 rout of host Muhlenberg County, Dixon was 7-of-8 for 211 and three TDs — two going to Kaleb Keown. The Eagles were shelled 47-0 last week by Warren East and have been outscored 75-6 in their first two games.
Grayson County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Grayson County 1-1. McLean County 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Grayson County won 49-30 in Leitchfield.
What’s at stake: Undefeated McLean County appears to be regenerated in the early going and will be looking to avenge last year’s 19-point loss to Grayson County, which is coming off a 37-6 loss at Barren County. McLean rushed for 250 yards and five different running backs scored touchdowns in last week’s 56-0 rout of Breckinridge County. On defense, McLean was sparked by Aden Bolden, who had a 71-yard interception return for a TD. Grayson, coming off a 36-7 loss at Barren County, is led by quarterback Hunter Felty and running back Michael Wood.
