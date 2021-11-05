CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 4-0 9-1
Apollo 3-1 6-4
Henderson County 2-2 6-4
McCracken County 1-3 2-8
Marshall County 0-4 3-7
Friday’s games
McCracken County at Daviess County
Henderson County at Apollo
Marshall County at Louisville Trinity
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 5-0 9-1
Graves County 4-1 8-2
Breckinridge County 3-2 4-6
Grayson County 2-3 4-6
Ohio County 1-4 1-9
Muhlenberg County 0-5 2-8
Thursday game
Grayson County at Owensboro
Friday’s game
Breckinridge County at Graves County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 4-0 5-5
Todd County Central 2-2 4-6
Hancock County 2-2 6-4
Butler County 1-3 6-4
McLean County 1-3 4-6
Friday’s games
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic
Hancock County at Todd County Central
