CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 4-0 9-1

Apollo 3-1 6-4

Henderson County 2-2 6-4

McCracken County 1-3 2-8

Marshall County 0-4 3-7

Friday’s games

McCracken County at Daviess County

Henderson County at Apollo

Marshall County at Louisville Trinity

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Owensboro 5-0 9-1

Graves County 4-1 8-2

Breckinridge County 3-2 4-6

Grayson County 2-3 4-6

Ohio County 1-4 1-9

Muhlenberg County 0-5 2-8

Thursday game

Grayson County at Owensboro

Friday’s game

Breckinridge County at Graves County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 4-0 5-5

Todd County Central 2-2 4-6

Hancock County 2-2 6-4

Butler County 1-3 6-4

McLean County 1-3 4-6

Friday’s games

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic

Hancock County at Todd County Central

