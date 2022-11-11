Friday Class 2-A
Middlesboro at Shelby Valley, 6 p.m.
Carroll County at Beechwood, 6:30 p.m.
Martin County at Breathitt County, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Lexington Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Danville at Metcalfe County, 6:30 p.m.
Lloyd Memorial at Walton-Verona, 6:30 p.m.
McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Murray at Mayfield, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A
Atherton at Fairdale, 6 p.m.
Seneca at South Oldham, 6 p.m.
North Laurel at Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski County at Woodford County, 6:30 p.m.
More from this section
Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass, 6:30 p.m.
Scott County at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Greenwod at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
South Warren at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
6-A
Male at St. Xavier, 6 p.m.
Ryle at Ballard, 6 p.m.
Tates Creek at Bryan Station, 6 p.m.
DuPont Manual at Bullitt East, 6:30 p.m.
Madison Central at Paul Lawrence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville Trinity at Simon Kenton, 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
All time Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.