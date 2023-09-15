CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
McCracken County 0-0 2-2
Christian County 0-0 1-2
Henderson County 0-0 1-3
Daviess County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Meade County at Daviess County
Henderson County at Owensboro Catholic
Caldwell County at McCracken County
Marion (Ill.) at Christian County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Mad.-N. Hopkins 0-0 3-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 3-1
Graves County 0-0 2-2
Owensboro 0-0 1-3
Marshall County 0-0 1-3
Apollo 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Graves County
Muhlenberg County at Apollo
Madisonville-N. Hopkins at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
South Warren 0-0 4-0
Greenwood 0-0 3-1
Bowling Green 0-0 2-2
Ohio County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Edmonson County
Central Hardin at Bowling Green
Warren Central at Greenwood
South Warren at DuPont Manual
CLASS 3-A, DISTRICT 1 District Overall
McLean County 1-0 3-1
Union County 0-0 4-0
Webster County 0-0 3-1
Hopkins County Central 0-0 2-2
Trigg County 0-0 2-2
Hancock County 0-1 3-1
Friday’s games
Todd County Central at McLean County
Hancock County at Tell City (Ind.)
Union County at Hopkins County Central
Trigg County at Webster County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2 District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 4-0
Todd County Central 0-0 2-2
Fort Campbell 0-0 1-3
Edmonson County 0-0 1-3
Friday’s games
Henderson County at Owensboro Catholic
Ohio County at Edmonson County
Fort Campbell at Fort Knox
Todd Co. Central at McLean County
