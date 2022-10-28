CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Henderson County 4-0 8-1
Daviess County 3-1 6-3
McCracken County 2-2 2-7
Apollo 1-3 2-7
Marshall County 0-4 2-7
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Warren East
Apollo at Greenwood
Owensboro at Henderson County
McCracken County at Christian County
Marshall County at Graves County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 5-0 7-2
Grayson County 4-1 4-5
Graves County 4-1 5-4
Ohio County 2-3 3-6
Muhlenberg County 1-4 1-8
More from this section
Breckinridge Count 0-5 0-9
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Henderson County
Butler County at Ohio County
Muhlenberg County at Ballard Memorial
Marshall County at Graves County
Breckinridge County at Edmonson County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 4-0 6-3
McLean County 2-2 7-2
Butler County 2-2 7-2
Todd County Central 1-3 5-4
Hancock County 1-3 6-3
Friday’s games
Elizabethtown at Owensboro Catholic
Hopkins County Central at McLean County
Louisville Holy Cross at Hancock County
Butler County at Ohio County
Green County at Todd County Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.