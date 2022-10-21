district standings
CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1 DistrictOverall
Henderson County 3-07-1
Daviess County 2-15-3
McCracken County 2-12-6
Apollo 1-22-6
Marshall County 0-42-6
Friday’s games
Apollo at Daviess County
Henderson County at McCracken County
Warren Central at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
DistrictOverall
Owensboro 5-07-2
Grayson County 4-14-5
Graves County 3-14-4
Ohio County 1-33-5
More from this section
Muhlenberg County 1-31-7
Breckinridge County 0-40-8
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Grayson County
Muhlenberg County at Graces County
Ohio County at Breckinridge County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2 DistrictOverall
Owensboro Catholic 3-05-3
McLean County 2-17-1
Butler County 2-26-2
Hancock County 1-26-2
Todd County Central 0-34-4
Friday’s games
McLean County at Owensboro Catholic
Hancock County at Todd County Central
Clinton County at Butler County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.