CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 0-0 2-1
Marshall County 0-0 2-1
Henderson County 0-0 2-0
Apollo 0-0 1-2
McCracken County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Floyd Central (Ind.)
North Hardin at Apollo
Marshall County at Calloway County
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Christian County
Boyle County at Henderson County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Graves County 0-0 2-1
Grayson County 0-0 2-1
Owensboro 0-0 2-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-2
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-3
Ohio County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Graves County at Bullitt East
Butler County at Grayson County
Breckinridge County at Anderson County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 3-0
McLean County 0-0 2-1
Todd County Central 0-0 2-1
Butler County 0-0 2-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Hancock County at Edmonson County
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Butler County at Grayson County
Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central
