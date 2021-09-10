CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 0-0 2-1

Marshall County 0-0 2-1

Henderson County 0-0 2-0

Apollo 0-0 1-2

McCracken County 0-0 0-3

Friday’s games

Daviess County at Floyd Central (Ind.)

North Hardin at Apollo

Marshall County at Calloway County

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Christian County

Boyle County at Henderson County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Graves County 0-0 2-1

Grayson County 0-0 2-1

Owensboro 0-0 2-1

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-2

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-3

Ohio County 0-0 0-4

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro

Muhlenberg County at McLean County

Graves County at Bullitt East

Butler County at Grayson County

Breckinridge County at Anderson County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Hancock County 0-0 3-0

McLean County 0-0 2-1

Todd County Central 0-0 2-1

Butler County 0-0 2-1

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-3

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro

Hancock County at Edmonson County

Muhlenberg County at McLean County

Butler County at Grayson County

Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central

