CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 0-0 1-0
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Marshall County 0-0 1-0
Apollo 0-0 0-1
McCracken County 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic
Fulton County at Marshall County
McCracken County at Bowling Green
Idle: Henderson County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 1-0
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-1
Graves County 0-0 0-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-1
Ohio County 0-0 0-1
Owensboro 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro
Hancock County at Muhlenberg County
Warren East at Ohio County
Breckinridge County at McLean County
Grayson County at Barren County
Graves County at Paducah Tilghman
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 1-0
Hancock County 0-0 1-0
McLean County 0-0 1-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic
Hancock County at Muhlenberg County
Breckinridge County at McLean County
Butler County at Edmonson County
Fort Campbell at Todd County Central
