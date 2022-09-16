CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 2-1
Daviess County 0-0 2-2
Marshall County 0-0 2-2
Apollo 0-0 0-4
McCracken County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Daviess County
Meade County at Apollo
Central Hardin at Henderson County
McCracken County at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 0-0 2-2
Graves County 0-0 1-3
Grayson County 0-0 1-3
Ohio County 0-0 0-3
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-4
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Breckinridge County at Owensboro
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County
Grayson County at Graves County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 4-0
Hancock County 0-0 4-0
McLean County 0-0 4-0
Todd County Central 0-0 3-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Christian Academy-Louisville
Todd County Central at McLean County
Tell City (Ind.) at Hancock County
Idle: Butler County
