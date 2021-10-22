CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 3-0 7-1
Apollo 3-0 6-2
Henderson County 1-2 5-3
McCracken County 1-2 1-7
Marshall County 0- 2-6
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Apollo
McCracken County at Henderson County
Marshall County at Warren Central
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 4-0 7-1
Graves County 3-1 6-2
Grayson County 2-2 4-4
Breckinridge County 2-2 2-6
Ohio County 1-3 1-7
Muhlenberg County 0-4 1-7
Friday’s games
Grayson County at Owensboro
Graves County at Muhlenberg County
Breckinridge County at Ohio County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 3-5
Hancock County 2-1 6-2
McLean County 1-2 4-4
Todd County Central 1-2 3-5
Butler County 1-3 4-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at McLean County
Todd County Central at Hancock County
Butler County at Clinton County
