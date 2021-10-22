CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 3-0 7-1

Apollo 3-0 6-2

Henderson County 1-2 5-3

McCracken County 1-2 1-7

Marshall County 0- 2-6

Friday’s games

Daviess County at Apollo

McCracken County at Henderson County

Marshall County at Warren Central

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Owensboro 4-0 7-1

Graves County 3-1 6-2

Grayson County 2-2 4-4

Breckinridge County 2-2 2-6

Ohio County 1-3 1-7

Muhlenberg County 0-4 1-7

Friday’s games

Grayson County at Owensboro

Graves County at Muhlenberg County

Breckinridge County at Ohio County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 3-0 3-5

Hancock County 2-1 6-2

McLean County 1-2 4-4

Todd County Central 1-2 3-5

Butler County 1-3 4-4

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at McLean County

Todd County Central at Hancock County

Butler County at Clinton County

