CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 2-0 5-2
Henderson County 1 -0 5-1
McCracken County 2-1 2-5
Apollo 0-1 1-5
Marshall County 0-3 2-5
Friday’s games
Henderson County at Apollo
South Warren at McCracken County
Idle: Daviess County, Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 4-0 6-2
Graves County 3-0 4-3
Grayson County 3-1 3-5
Ohio County 1-2 1-5
Muhlenberg County 0-3 0-7
Breckinridge County 0-3 0-7
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Marion County
Idle: Owensboro, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Grayson County, Graves County.
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 5-3
Hancock County 1-2 6-2
McLean County 2-1 7-1
Butler County 1-2 5-2
Todd County Central 0-2 4-3
Thursday’s scores
Owensboro Catholic 35, Butler County 12
McLean County 21, Hancock County 14
Friday’s games
None
Idle: Todd County Central.
