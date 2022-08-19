CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Apollo 0-0 0-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-0
Henderson County 0-0 0-0
Marshall County 0-0 0-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Meade County at Daviess County
Calloway County at Henderson County
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County
Saturday’s game
McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0
Graves County 0-0 0-0
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Hancock County at Breckinridge County
Mayfield at Graves County
Edmonson County at Grayson County
Muhlenberg County at Fort Campbell
McLean County at Ohio County
Owensboro at St. Xavier
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 1-0
Hancock County 0-0 0-0
McLean County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-0
Thursday’s game
Butler County 34, Russellville 13
Friday’s games
Hancock County at Breckinridge County
McLean County at Ohio County
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Todd County Central at Trigg County
